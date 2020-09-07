18 epic celebrity home gyms that would give you no excuse to skip a workout

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Inside David and Victoria Beckham's beautiful country retreat in the Cotswolds
-
Inside David and Victoria Beckham's mind-blowing £31million London home
-
Strictly host Zoe Ball lists her stunning Sussex home for £1.25million – take a peek inside
-
Victoria Beckham shares never-before-seen look inside incredible home with David
Victoria Beckham has shared an unseen look inside the country estate in the Cotswolds that she shares with her husband David and their four children...
-
11 of the most enviable celebrity playrooms: from Rochelle Humes to Kim Kardashian