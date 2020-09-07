﻿
20 Photos | Homes

18 epic celebrity home gyms that would give you no excuse to skip a workout

See where some of your favourite stars break a sweat

Despite their busy careers and demanding family lives, these celebrities still find time to maintain their enviable physiques by investing in amazing home gyms so they can do a workout at any time of day. While Victoria Beckham spends two hours training each morning in her own fitness studio, Mark Wahlberg heads down to his impressive gym by 3.40am every day so he can complete his own 90-minute workout before most of us are even awake! See inside some of the most impressive celebrity home gyms below…

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin have converted a large room at their new London home into their very own gym, and it could easily be mistaken for a luxury fitness studio. The room has floor-to-ceiling mirrors lining the walls, and equipment including a One Peleton bike and a reformer Pilates machine for all their workout needs.

Photo: © Instagram
Rochelle also had her own gym in her former home. Featuring white walls, black floor mats, a chic black radiator and a framed print on the wall, it's nicer than any gym we've seen in a while!

Joe Wicks

As you would expect, the gym is one of the first rooms Joe Wicks set up after moving into his new family home with his wife Rosie and their two children. The huge space appears to span across the entire top floor of his home, with beautiful views across the garden from both his treadmill and spin bike.

Chrissy-Teigen-home-gym
Chrissy Teigen

Mum-to-be Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also have an impressive home gym at their Beverly Hills home, which is on the market for £17.8million. Equipment includes a TRX machine, treadmills and weight benches.

Photo: © Instagram
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has her own gym at the mansion she owns in London with her husband David. The fashion designer has previously said that she spends an hour on the treadmill each morning before doing other toning exercises, and with its array of cardiovascular equipment, it looks well-equipped for her needs. Little Harper can even join her to practice her ballet!

Photo: © Instagram
Both of the Beckhams' houses have gyms, and the fitness centre at their Cotswolds property is beautiful. The room has a rustic wooden theme, with a woodway treadmill complete with an interactive screen to keep them entertained while they exercise.

Photo: © Instagram
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Robbie and Ayda's Los Angeles home has an impressive gym, where their daughter Teddy has been practicing her ballet. The room has mirrored walls with a barre, as well as equipment such as a Pilates reformer machine and a bench.

Photo: © Instagram
Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth has a fully-equipped gym in his house in Byron Bay, where he can train for his movie roles using an assortment of free weights and cardio equipment.

Photo: © Instagram
Declan Donnelly

Dec's home gym has a Newcastle United theme, with signed football shirts on display in frames and a black and white colour scheme. Fitness equipment includes an elliptical trainer, a bench, and a blue yoga mat, for all types of workout.

Photo: © Instagram
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Gemma and Gorka's home gym is filled with cardio and weights equipment, including a spin bike, weights rack, free weights and a bench. There is even a mini fridge filled with bottled water so they can stay hydrated during their home workouts.

Photo: © Instagram
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

With a treadmill, squat rack and assortment of weights equipment, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's gym in their Essex home has everything they need to stay fit.

Photo: © Instagram
Kate and Rio Ferdinand

We could easily mistake Kate and Rio Ferdinand's home gym for a luxury health club. The huge space has all of the best equipment, with glass doors that lead to the garden for when they want to take their workouts outdoors.

Photo: © Instagram
Joe also converted a room in his former London home into his very own gym, which is fully-equipped with an array of weights, kettlebells and cardio equipment. One wall has been covered with a large mirror, while shelving displays a selection of his awards.

Photo: © Facebook
Khloe Kardashian

Fitness enthusiast Khloe Kardashian gave fans a peek inside her amazing home gym in 2018, showing everything she uses to stay fit, including free weights, Bosu balls and a treadmill. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even has her own fitness wardrobe dedicated to sportswear for the gym, which is all colour co-ordinated and organised to perfection.

Photo: © Instagram
Emma Willis

Matt and Emma Willis have turned their shed into a home gym, with a selection of weights and cardio equipment, and plenty of space for their workouts. Best of all is the name Emma has given to the gym, referring to it as her "shed of pain" when she made her return to fitness after the Christmas break.

Photo: © Instagram
Jacqueline Jossa

Just like Emma, Jacqueline Jossa transformed previously un-used space in her home to create her own gym. The I'm a Celebrity winner and her husband Dan Osborne shared a before-and-after look inside her once-cluttered garage, which has now been kitted out with a treadmill and power rack with weights. They even have a personalised Osborne's Gym sign on the floor!

Photo: © Instagram
Alesha Dixon

Alesha bounced back into shape after the birth of her two children, and now we know how. The Britain's Got Talent judge has converted one room of her house into an impressive gym, with a spin bike and bench, weights and an exercise ball, and a TV hanging up in one corner of the room so she can catch up on TV while she exercises.

Photo: © Instagram
Harry Kane

Of course, England footballer Harry Kane has a gym inside his family home, where he has some of his football shirts and accolades on display. As shown by his wife Kate, the room is equipped for all types of workout such as cardio and strength training, and has full-length mirrors lining one of the walls.

Photo: © HELLO!
Phil and Julie Neville

Former Manchester United footballer Phil Neville and his wife Julie have an incredible gym and swimming pool that looks like a five-star spa inside their Cheshire home. Julie opened the doors to their property in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, and we're in awe!

Photo: © Instagram
Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg shocked fans when he revealed the details of his gruelling daily workouts in 2019, which started at 4am. The Daddy's Home star is an investor in Australian fitness franchise F45, but also has his own amazing gym at home, which has the equipment to rival even the best health club.

