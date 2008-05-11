Madonna reigns supreme with her return to live performance

11 MAY 2008

Arriving on the stage on a throne, Madonna proved she is still the undisputed queen of pop when she gave an energetic live performance at Radio 1's Big Weekend.



Playing her first UK live show this year, the iconic singer performed a number of songs from her new album, Hard Candy. Fans were especially delighted by the rendition of her current number one single, 4 Minutes, alongside a "virtual" version of co-singer Justin Timberlake.



Famed for her reinventions, the 49-year-old musician, dressed entirely in black, also performed reworked versions of her hits Music and Hung Up as part of her 40-minute set.



Speaking of her song selection for the Maidstone concert, she said: "Obviously, I want to do new stuff because I'm very excited about it. I feel that’s what people come to hear, but I also want to do a few of my oldies but goodies."



Radio 1's Big Weekend is the biggest free music festival in Europe. US R&B singer Usher kicked off the action this year, with the crowd also being entertained by acts including Welsh sensation Duffy and The Fratellis.