The real story behind Kate Middleton's 'push present' may surprise you The Duchess has actually owned the ring for over a decade

Over the past couple of months, the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing an exquisite citrine ring, which, at first glance, appeared to be a new addition to her jewellery collection. Prince William was believed to have gifted the ring to his wife upon the birth of their third child, Prince Louis, in April. Three weeks later, she was spotted wearing the jewel to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, and she most recently showed it off at Wimbledon on Sunday.

However, it appears Kate has owned the ring for years – over a decade, in fact. One loyal HELLO! reader pointed out that the Duchess was pictured wearing the citrine stunner back in January 2008, when she was celebrating her 26th birthday in London. Kate, who was then Miss Middleton, was pictured in the back of a taxi with her younger sister Pippa as they left Kitts club on Sloane Square. Kitts, which is now closed down, reopened as Tonteria club, and is managed by William's good friend and Prince Louis' godfather, Guy Pelly.

While the citrine ring may not have been a gift from her husband William, Kate has been lavished with several pieces of jewellery from her Prince. The most iconic item she owns is undoubtedly her engagement ring, which belonged to Princess Diana and which she received upun her engagement in 2010. The striking band features a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds and set in 18-carat white gold.

Kate wearing the ring in January 2008 and July 2018

Prince William also gave Kate a pair of matching sapphire and diamond earrings around the time of their wedding in 2011. The Duchess had them customised into drop earrings and debuted them on her tour of Canada, wearing them on several subsequent occasions over the years.

For their first Christmas as a married couple, William again treated Kate to jewellery from her favourite designer, Kiki McDonough. The green amethyst earrings he bought are surrounded by diamonds and set in 18-carat yellow gold, and Kate debuted them as she attended the church service on Christmas Day in 2011.