10 of the most lavish gifts Kate Middleton has received from the royal family The Duchess has received some royal family heirlooms

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has received several royal family heirlooms. These have included some special pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection, as well as precious treasures from the Queen. Her Majesty has also bestowed various honours upon her granddaughter-in-law.

Take a look at some of the special gifts Kate has received throughout her time in the royal family...

Anmer Hall:

Talk about a dream wedding gift! The Queen bestowed newlyweds Prince William and Kate with their very own home on the Sandringham estate after their wedding in 2011. Anmer Hall has since been entirely renovated and is where the couple often spend the school holidays, including most of lockdown this year. They also lived there for over two years before they returned to Kensington Palace for the start of Prince George's school education.

Princess Diana's engagement ring:

Upon their engagement in 2010, Kate was presented with perhaps the most famous piece from William's mother's collection - her engagement ring. The striking band features a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds and set in 18-carat white gold, and has set trends around the world ever since.

Sapphire and diamond earrings:

Prince William also gave Kate a pair of matching sapphire and diamond earrings around the time of their wedding. The Duchess had them customised into drop earrings and debuted them on her tour of Canada, wearing them on several subsequent occasions over the years.

A white and yellow diamond jewellery set:

Generous father-in-law Prince Charles gave Kate a set of art deco diamond jewellery as a wedding gift in 2011. The set features a white and yellow diamond bracelet, earrings and ring, which Kate has worn on several occasions, both together and separately.

A charm bracelet:

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall presented Kate with a gold link charm bracelet as a wedding gift. The bracelet features a gold disc engraved with a C for Catherine and a coronet on one side, and a crown and C for Camilla on the other. The Duchess has been spotted wearing the bracelet on a few occasions, including at Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding in July 2011.

Green amethyst earrings:

Prince William treated Kate to some jewellery from her favourite designer, Kiki McDonough, for their first Christmas as a married couple. The green amethyst earrings are surrounded by diamonds and set in 18-carat yellow gold, and Kate debuted them as she attended the church service on Christmas Day in 2011.

An eternity ring:

The romantic Prince is also believed to have bought Kate a diamond eternity ring by Anoushka following the birth of their son Prince George in 2013.

The Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch:

Lucky Kate received the Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch for her third wedding anniversary in 2014. Not only is the watch set with a tiny sapphire - matching her engagement ring - but the brand also has a special significance to Prince William, whose late mother always wore a Cartier watch and gave him a specially-engraved timepiece for one of his birthdays.

Royal Family Order:

In October 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a lavish state banquet with the Dutch royal family during their visit to the UK. The brooch pinned to Kate's dress was the Royal Family Order, a personal gift from the 94-year-old monarch, which is painted with an image of the Queen, and made from glass, rather than the traditional ivory.

This was the second time that Kate had been seen wearing the special gift – the first being in December 2017 when she attended the Diplomatic Corps reception. The Royal Family Order is a special honour given to female family members as a thank you for their service.

The Queen's highest honour:

In April 2019, the Duchess was granted the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order (GCVO) by the Queen. The awards in the Royal Victorian Order are made personally by the Queen, for services to the sovereign, and highlights the Duchess' close relationship with the royal family and her countless work.

The Royal Victoria Order was first instituted by Queen Victoria in 1896 to reward personal services performed on her behalf. Kate was awarded the highest ranking from the award – with the ranks being Knight or Dame Grand Cross (GCVO), Knight or Dame Commander (KCVO or DCVO), Commander (CVO), Lieutenant (LVO) and Member (MVO).