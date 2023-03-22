Pregnant Princess Eugenie to celebrate special occasion just days after Mother's Day Princess Eugenie is mum to two-year-old August

Princess Eugenie shared the sweetest snap with her son to mark Mother's Day on Sunday. It showed the royal and two-year-old August enjoying a walk together in a snowy field, and this week, Eugenie gets to celebrate another occasion.

The Princess, who is expecting her second child, will turn 33 on Thursday. No doubt Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, and little August will ensure that her day is special. Check out a couple of sweet family moments they've all shared together...

Last year, on her 32nd birthday, Eugenie gave royal fans a glimpse into her birthday celebrations, sharing a picture of her enjoying a walk in the park with Jack and a toddling August.

"What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys. Thank you Xx," Eugenie captioned her Instagram post.

The Princess confirmed in an announcement back in January that she is expecting her second child this summer.

Eugenie and Jack have not shared any other details about their impending arrival, but in recent months, the Princess has travelled to the US for work in her role as an art gallery director and has been pictured visiting some of her patronages.

The couple, who married in October 2018, currently reside at Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

August is set to be a big brother this summer

Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena was born on 23 March 1990 at the Portland Hospital in London. She is the Duke of York and his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York's youngest daughter.

Eugenie shares a close bond with her older sister, Princess Beatrice, 34, and last month, she posted pictures from a snowy family trip with Beatrice and mum, Sarah, to mark International Women's Day.

