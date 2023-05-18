Lady Gabriella Windsor celebrates special anniversary after wowing at coronation

Lady Gabriella Windsor was among the guests at King Charles's coronation

Lady Gabriella Windsor marked a special anniversary on Thursday, just weeks after attending King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.

The 42-year-old, who is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, celebrated four years of marriage to her husband and financier, Thomas Kingston, on 18 May.

The pair tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2019, with the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh in attendance at the ceremony.

Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York were also among the guests.

Lady Gabriella wowed in an embroidered gown by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria and the Kent City of London Tiara – once worn by her grandmother, Princess Marina of Kent.

© Getty Lady Gabriella wore a wedding dress by Luisa Beccaria

© Getty The couple married at St George's Chapel in Windsor

© Getty The bride and groom share a kiss on their wedding day

© Getty The Queen and Prince Harry attended Lady Gabriella's wedding

The freelance writer's nieces, Maud and Isabella, who are the daughters of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor, were given starring roles as flower girls.

A reception took place at Frogmore House in Windsor, where guests tucked into canapes and food bowls. A beautiful tiered wedding cake, designed by baker Fiona Cairns, who created the Prince and Princess of Wales's wedding cake, took centre stage.

Earlier this year, Lady Gabriella represented Prince William in Athens at the funeral for the former king of Greece, Constantine II.

Lady Gabriella was born at the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London on 23 April 1981.

The late Constantine, who died at the age of 82 on 10 January, was godfather to both William and Lady Gabriella.

© Getty Lady Gabriella at former King Constantine II of Greece's funeral in Athens

She was also among the 2,300 guests at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Lady Gabriella looked beautiful in a bright pink belted coat dress by Catherine Walker, with a matching hat, for the service.

She and her older brother, Lord Frederick, were not joined by their spouses at the coronation.

© Getty Lady Gabriella with her brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, at the King's coronation

Lady Gabriella also paid her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral last September. In the days leading up to the funeral, she was among the extended members of the royal family to witness her late Majesty's coffin being moved into Westminster Hall, but appeared to faint during the event.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's only daughter grew up at Kensington Palace, and she later studied Comparative Literature and Social Anthropology at Brown and Oxford universities.

While she does not carry out royal duties, Lady Gabriella is currently a freelance writer and contributes to an array of publications, including The London Magazine, Conde Nast Traveller, Sustainable First and Cabana magazine.

