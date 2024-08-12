Princess Kate's latest appearance has got royal fans all saying the same thing

The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans as she starred in a video message with the Prince of Wales to congratulate Team GB after their Paris 2024 Olympics successes.

It marked the latest appearance for Kate, 42, amid her cancer treatment, with the Princess putting public duties on hold as she recovers.

The royal couple were featured in the video alongside a compilation of messages from celebrities including Snoop Dogg and David Beckham. Watch below…

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate congratulate Team GB

US rapper Snoop Dogg started the video by saying "greetings loved ones" and ended it with the words, "Thank you Great Britain, on behalf of big Snoop Dogg, the prince and his lovely wife".

Kate said: "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB."

William then added: "Well done on all you’ve achieved, you’ve been an inspiration to us all."

While William's new beard caused a stir in the comments on social media, their followers were also excited to see Kate.

"Great to see the Princess again," one commented.

"Catherine looks really well....and hello William with a beard," another said.

"Great to [see] Catherine again, and William unshaved haha, it's been years since we've seen that, what a sight!" a third said, while a fourth wrote: "She looks relaxed and very happy."

© Instagram William and Kate congratulated Team GB in their latest appearance together

The message was filmed in Norfolk, where the Prince and Princess have their country home, Anmer Hall.

The cameo from Snoop Dogg also sparked a reaction from royal fans.

© Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales Snoog Dogg appeared at the start and end of William and Kate's video message

"@snoopdogg x @princeandprincessofwales is the combo I didn’t know I needed!" one remarked.

Another agreed, writing: "Snoop Dogg x Kensington Palace is the crossover we never knew we needed."

A third reminisced about the late Queen Elizabeth II's James Bond sketch from the London 2012 Olympics and her cameo with Paddington Bear during the Platinum Jubilee, saying: "The Queen surprised us with James Bond and Paddington; William and Kate do the same now with Snoop Dog – brilliant."

Kate's last public appearance

The Princess of Wales was last seen publicly at the Men's Wimbledon Final on 14 July.

She was joined in the royal box on Centre Court by her nine-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, and Kate's sister, Pippa Matthews.

© Getty Pippa, Charlotte and Kate watched the Men's Final

The royal looked incredibly touched as the crowd gave her a rapturous standing ovation as she took her seat upon arrival.

As the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic ended in victory to Spanish star Alcaraz, Kate presented the players with their trophies on the court.

© Getty Images Kate presenting Carlos Alcaraz with the men's singles trophy

The Princess has been the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club since 2016, taking over the role from the late Queen.

Ahead of her Trooping the Colour appearance in June, Kate shared in a moving update about her health that is she is "making good progress" but "there are good days and bad days".

