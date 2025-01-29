New royal baby makes history – details

Congratulations are in order for Princess Maria Laura and her husband William Isvy, after the royal couple welcomed their first child, a son named Albert, on 26 January.

The Belgian Palace announced the news on Wednesday, sharing on social media: "Princess Maria Laura and Mr. William Isvy are delighted to announce the birth of their son Albert, born on Sunday 26 January in Brussels. Albert weighs 3.5 kg and is doing well, just like his mother. The families of the young parents share in their happiness."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See the Princess of Wales' reaction to baby girl burping

Baby Albert was pictured alongside the message, and he was lying asleep in a cream jumper, with what appeared to be a teddy bear nearby.

Albert is now eleventh in line to the Belgian throne; however, he has made royal history for the Belgian royals as he is the first not to have a title.

The arrival of baby Albert, who was named after his great-grandfather, Albert II of Belgium, was a surprise as the royal couple hadn't announced their pregnancy.

Albert's parents, Maria Laura and William, married on 10 September 2022. Maria Laura is the niece of the current Belgian monarch, Philippe, and is the second child of Princess Astrid.

© Getty Images Maria Laura and William married in 2022

Albert isn't the only royal baby whose birth was announced on Wednesday, as Britain's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared the news of their second daughter's arrival.

The couple's child, Athena, arrived prematurely, with Beatrice and Edoardo expecting their little girl in the spring.

© Getty Images Maria Laura named her son after her grandfather

Property developer Edoardo, 41, shared a loving tribute to his new daughter, posting on Instagram: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

© Instagram Princess Beatrice also recently welcomed a baby

Like young Albert, Athena also doesn't have a royal title, as Edoardo did not receive one from the late Queen Elizabeth II when he married Beatrice in 2020.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB