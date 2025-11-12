Royal news LIVE: Princess Anne begins Singapore leg of overseas visit

The Princess Royal paid a visit to a memorial for Commonwealth casualties during her visit to Singapore, where she joined Singaporean and British veterans in a minute's silence at the Kranji War Cemetery. As president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, which manages the cemetery, Princess Anne has embarked on a two-day visit to the island nation to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations with the UK.

After the silence, she took a poppy wreath in both hands and placed it in front of the memorial, then taking two steps back and nodded. The president of the Singapore Armed Veteran's League and the president of the veterans' charity Sandbag also placed wreaths down.

Sir Timothy Laurence, who is accompanying Anne, laid a wreath on the grave of his relative Midshipman James Bremridge, who died aged 18 in the war.

Princess Anne previously visited the cemetery back in 2012 in celebration of her late mother Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.