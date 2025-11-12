Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal news LIVE: Princess Anne begins Singapore leg of overseas visit
Subscribe
Royal news LIVE: Princess Anne begins Singapore leg of overseas visit
Live:Updated30m ago

Royal news LIVE: Princess Anne begins Singapore leg of overseas visit

Keep up with all the latest in royal news, including Princess Anne's visit to Singapore and Queen Camilla's reception, from Wednesday, 12 November

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence during a visit to the National Orchid Garden for the naming ceremony of the 'Dendrobium Anne' orchid, as part of the two-day visit to Singapore to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Singapore. Picture date: Wednesday November 12, 2025. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images
HELLO!
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
Abby AllenTV writer
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Share this:
  • Princess Anne will continue her overseas visit.
  • The Queen will host a reception for the English National Ballet.
  • King Charles will present Elizabeth Emblems to family members of public servants who died in line of duty.
  • Prince Edward will host a celebration for the Sports & Recreation Alliance's anniversary.
Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
30m ago

Princess Anne lays wreath in solemn moment in Singapore

The Princess Royal paid a visit to a memorial for Commonwealth casualties during her visit to Singapore, where she joined Singaporean and British veterans in a minute's silence at the Kranji War Cemetery. As president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, which manages the cemetery, Princess Anne has embarked on a two-day visit to the island nation to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations with the UK.

After the silence, she took a poppy wreath in both hands and placed it in front of the memorial, then taking two steps back and nodded. The president of the Singapore Armed Veteran's League and the president of the veterans' charity Sandbag also placed wreaths down.

Sir Timothy Laurence, who is accompanying Anne, laid a wreath on the grave of his relative Midshipman James Bremridge, who died aged 18 in the war.

Princess Anne previously visited the cemetery back in 2012 in celebration of her late mother Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.

Share this:
Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
1h ago

Good morning, royal watchers!

Good morning, royal family fans! It's looking like a busy one today, with scheduled engagements for Queen Camilla, King Charles and Prince Edward. Stay tuned to keep up with all the latest in royal news!

Share this:
Other Topics
More Royalty
See more