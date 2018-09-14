Princess Eugenie's wedding - palace confirms new details: find out how many applied for tickets

The royal wedding countdown is well and truly on! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day is just around the corner. And almost exactly one month before the couple's big day, some new details have been released by the palace.
After receiving over 100,000 applications, invitations have now gone out to the 1,200 members of the public who will join them on the day.
Where will Princess Eugenie's reception be held?
Also confirmed are the details about the post-wedding celebrations. Last weekend, reports claimed the bride and groom will spread the celebrations over two days in Windsor, and if you thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was a star-studded affair, wait till you see Eugenie and Jack's guest list.
The palace has confirmed that after the service, the newly married couple will undertake a short ride in a carriage from the Royal Mews, out of Windsor Castle and on to part of the High Street. Opportunities for members of the public wishing to view the couple are on Castle Hill, the High Street and Park Street, echoing the route taken by The Earl and Countess of Wessex following their wedding. The carriage will not travel along the Long Walk.
Following the carriage procession, The Queen will give a Reception at Windsor Castle for the couple and their wedding guests.
According to the Sunday Times, on the evening of 12 October there will be a black-tie reception at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The following day, it is thought that guests will be treated to an afternoon party, organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment. An insider said there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails at the festival-themed bash.
