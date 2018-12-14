13 times the royals cheekily stuck their tongue out for the cameras

We're used to seeing the royals on their best behaviour, looking all prim and proper when they're out on an engagement. But sometimes, members of the Queen's family just can't resist showing their playful side – and what better way than with a silly tongue poke! From class clown Prince Harry to the tiniest royals, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, see all the times the royals have kept us entertained…
Princess Charlotte
In August 2019, Prince William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte had the crowds in hysterics after she cheekily stuck her tongue out. The family were attending the King's Cup regatta in Cowes, Isle of Wight and just before heading to the prize-giving ceremony (where Kate graciously accepted the wooden spoon!), the Duchess bent down to encourage her children to wave to the public. Charlotte had other ideas though, as she leant forward and hilariously poked her tongue out!
