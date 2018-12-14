﻿
13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

13 times the royals cheekily stuck their tongue out for the cameras

princess-charlotte-tongue
Photo: © Getty Images
1/13

We're used to seeing the royals on their best behaviour, looking all prim and proper when they're out on an engagement. But sometimes, members of the Queen's family just can't resist showing their playful side – and what better way than with a silly tongue poke! From class clown Prince Harry to the tiniest royals, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, see all the times the royals have kept us entertained…

Princess Charlotte

In August 2019, Prince William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte had the crowds in hysterics after she cheekily stuck her tongue out. The family were attending the King's Cup regatta in Cowes, Isle of Wight and just before heading to the prize-giving ceremony (where Kate graciously accepted the wooden spoon!), the Duchess bent down to encourage her children to wave to the public. Charlotte had other ideas though, as she leant forward and hilariously poked her tongue out!

prince-louis-tongue
Photo: © Getty Images
2/13

Prince Louis

The youngest of the Cambridge kids, Prince Louis, had his mum Kate and his aunt Meghan in giggles as he stuck his tongue out during a family day at the polo in July 2019. Louis adorably wore his mum's sunglasses for his hilarious little sketch.

prince-george
3/13

Prince George

The young royal is quite a fan of poking his tongue out, whatever the occasion – here he is striking his best pose in Canada.

kmid
Photo: © Rex
4/13

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate gave the crowds in Glasgow a giggle when she gave a playful little tongue poke back in 2013.

prince-harry-young
5/13

Prince Harry

Just like his nephew Prince George, it was one of his favourite faces to pull as a child! Here he is as a four-year-old perfecting the look, much to the surprise of his mother, Princess Diana.

princess-charlotte
6/13

Princess Charlotte

Stealing the limelight at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding back in May 2018 was Princess Charlotte as she arrived at St George's Chapel.

prince-william
7/13

Prince William

Long before he was a father-of-three, Prince William proved he's a big kid at heart with this mischievous look.

meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
8/13

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan's not immune to a little cheekiness, especially when she's trying to make husband Prince Harry laugh - look at how gorgeous the pair look in Edinburgh.

queen-elizabeth
9/13

The Queen

Even the Queen can't resist her silly side sometimes!

prince-philip
10/13

Prince Philip

If anyone knows how to make the crowds laugh, it's Prince Philip – just look at him in 2012 being a cheeky grandfather.

prince-charles-harrods
11/13

Prince Charles

Looks like someone was hungry! Prince Charles took a tour of the newly refurbished Fortnum and Mason in 2007 and was clearly waiting for some snacks…

prince-harry-boxing
12/13

Prince Harry

Prince Harry catches his breath after a boxing training session, and it's not the first time he's pulled such a face.

zara
13/13

Zara Phillips

A three-year-old Zara Phillips looked to be having fun at an event in the early eighties. What a cutie!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

