17 times the royals cheekily stuck their tongue out for the cameras

The royals may appear to be on their best behaviour at all times, but even the likes of Prince William, Prince Harry and the Queen can't resist showing their playful side sometimes! Of course, there are a few culprits that display a cheeky tongue poke more often than others, such as Prince George who has delighted fans by pulling faces on multiple occasions. If you're looking for a spot of entertainment, we've rounded up some photos of when the royal family have let their prim and proper facade slip…
Princess Charlotte
In August 2019, Prince William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte had the crowds in hysterics after she cheekily stuck her tongue out at the King's Cup regatta in Cowes, Isle of Wight. Just before heading to the prize-giving ceremony, the Duchess bent down to encourage her children to wave to the public. Charlotte had other ideas though, as she leant forward and hilariously poked her tongue out!