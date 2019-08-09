17 times the royals cheekily stuck their tongue out for the cameras

﻿
The royals may appear to be on their best behaviour at all times, but even the likes of Prince William, Prince Harry and the Queen can't resist showing their playful side sometimes! Of course, there are a few culprits that display a cheeky tongue poke more often than others, such as Prince George who has delighted fans by pulling faces on multiple occasions. If you're looking for a spot of entertainment, we've rounded up some photos of when the royal family have let their prim and proper facade slip…

 

Princess Charlotte

In August 2019, Prince William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte had the crowds in hysterics after she cheekily stuck her tongue out at the King's Cup regatta in Cowes, Isle of Wight. Just before heading to the prize-giving ceremony, the Duchess bent down to encourage her children to wave to the public. Charlotte had other ideas though, as she leant forward and hilariously poked her tongue out!

prince-george
2/17

Prince George

The young royal is quite a fan of poking his tongue out, whatever the occasion – here he is striking his best pose in Canada.

kate-middleton-tongue
Photo: © Getty Images
3/17

Duchess of Cambridge

It's hard to tell whether Kate was simply licking her lips or giving a cheeky tongue poke when she was pictured greeting children at Gardens by the Bay during her visit to Singapore in 2012. We like to think it's the latter!

prince-harry-young
4/17

Prince Harry

Just like his nephew Prince George, it was one of his favourite faces to pull as a child! Here he is as a four-year-old perfecting the look, much to the surprise of his mother, Princess Diana.

 

prince-louis-tongue
Photo: © Getty Images
5/17

Prince Louis

The youngest of the Cambridge kids, Prince Louis, had his mum Kate and his aunt Meghan in giggles as he stuck his tongue out during a family day at the polo in July 2019. Louis adorably wore his mum's sunglasses for his hilarious little sketch.

princess-charlotte
6/17

Princess Charlotte

Stealing the limelight at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding back in May 2018 was Princess Charlotte as she arrived at St George's Chapel.

prince-george-tongue
Photo: © Getty Images
7/17

Prince George

Looking less cheeky and more like he was deep in thought, George had his tongue on display as he accompanied his dad to the St Mary's Hospital to visit his newborn baby brother Prince Louis back in 2018.

zara
8/17

Zara Phillips

A three-year-old Zara Phillips looked to be having fun at an event in the early eighties. What a cutie!

meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
9/17

Duchess of Sussex

Meghan's not immune to a little cheekiness, especially when she's trying to make husband Prince Harry laugh - look at how gorgeous the pair look in Edinburgh.

 

prince-william
10/17

Prince William

Long before he was a father-of-three, Prince William proved he's a big kid at heart with this mischievous look.

queen-elizabeth
11/17

The Queen

Even the Queen can't resist her silly side sometimes!

mia-tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

Mia Tindall

It appears little Mia has the same concentration face as her mother Zara when getting up to mischief. Back in 2017, she seemed to be having plenty of fun playing around the coffee sign at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park.

prince-george-tongue-out
13/17

Prince George

In 2015, Prince George was making everyone laugh as he was held up by nanny Maria to watch the proceedings outside of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. The adorable youngster stuck out his tongue and clapped while watching the action below!

prince-harry-boxing
14/17

Prince Harry

Prince Harry catches his breath after a boxing training session, and it's not the first time he's pulled such a face.

 

prince-philip
15/17

Prince Philip

If anyone knows how to make the crowds laugh, it's Prince Philip – just look at him in 2012 being a cheeky grandfather.

prince-charles-harrods
16/17

Prince Charles

Looks like someone was hungry! Prince Charles took a tour of the newly refurbished Fortnum and Mason in 2007 and was clearly waiting for some snacks…

kmid
Photo: © Rex
17/17

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate gave the crowds in Glasgow a giggle when she gave a playful little tongue poke back in 2013.

