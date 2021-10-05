12 royals and their beloved pet dogs in photos

﻿
Ainhoa Barcelona
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen has long been known for her love of dogs, and has owned more than 30 corgis during her reign. It is a passion she shares with many other members of the royal family, including her grandsons and their wives – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

HELLO! takes a look at the furry friends the British royals and their European counterparts share their homes with.

The Queen

The Queen's corgis have been keeping the monarch in good, canine company for decades. She was given her first corgi Susan when she was 18, and even took the beloved pet on her honeymoon with Prince Philip.

The mother-of-four is never far from her dogs, who she has famously called her "family" in the past. The pampered pooches have travelled with her on tour, and were given pride of place in one of her official 90th birthday portraits.

Her corgi Whisper passed away in October 2018 and sadly, the Queen also mourned the loss of one of her corgi-dachshunds Vulcan in 2020.

Her Majesty still has Candy, who is a cross between a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a dachshund, as well as two corgi puppies. Despite saying she didn't want to have any more puppies in her advanced years, she was gifted two, Fergus and Muick, by her son Prince Andrew during lockdown.

Sadly, Fergus the dorgi died in May 2021. But the following month on what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, Andrew is said to have bought his mother another puppy to replace Fergus.

When Meghan Markle relocated to the UK in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry, she was only able to bring one of her rescue dogs – a beagle named Guy with her, after her other dog Bogart was too old to make the transatlantic journey. 

The Duchess has since adopted another dog with Prince Harry, a black Labrador, whose name Pula was finally revealed in royal biography Finding Freedom. The two pups were spotted in the background when Meghan took part in a Q&A with Gloria Steinem.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen was seen leaving Buckingham Palace to start her Easter break, one week earlier than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The monarch was dressed casually in a blue cardigan and a navy bodywarmer, as she sat in the back seat of the car with one of her beloved pet dogs. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Kate

The Cambridges are known to be dog lovers and previously owned an English Cocker Spaniel named Lupo. The sweet dog sadly died in November 2020, with William and Kate announcing the news on social media. Sharing a picture of their pet, they wrote: "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."

In 2020, Kate's brother James Middleton gifted the family another spaniel, an eight-month-old pup, to fill the hole Lupo left.

Photo: © Rex
The Earl and Countess of Wessex

The Wessex family - Prince Edward, wife Sophie and their children Lady Louise and James - are the proud owners of two dogs and a tortoise.

Sophie has been pictured walking her dogs, a black Labrador and a cocker spaniel, around the Queen's Windsor estate before, including over the Easter break in 2019 when the Wessexes joined Her Majesty for the holiday.

In June 2020, when asked about his family's pets, Edward also joked in a video call with his patronage The Orpheus Centre: "We have two dogs and we've also got a tortoise, who basically rules the house!"

Zara, Mike, Mia and Lena Tindall

Mike Tindall and his eldest daughter Mia were seen walking their pet dogs as they supported Zara at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in March – a boxer dog named Sway, and two black Labradors called Storm and Pepper. Zara previously revealed that all three were named after female characters in adventure films – Storm in X-Men (played by Halle Berry), Sway in Gone in 60 Seconds (portrayed by Angelina Jolie), and Gwyneth Paltrow’s character Pepper Potts in the Iron Man movies.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, who is a lover of animals, stepped out with pup Beth during an appearance at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London in February 2017.

The Duchess also owns another rescue dog called Bluebell. 

Photo: © Getty Images
King-Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima revealed in October 2021 that they had welcomed an adorable new addition to their family.  The royals shared a photo of the tiny pup wearing a pink collar on their social media accounts on Monday, writing: "Today is Animal Day! Meet Mambo, the newest member of the Royal Family!"

The couple and their daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, and Princess Ariane are already the proud owners of three Labradors called Luna, Skipper and Nala.

Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway

The Norwegian royals are parents to a very curious labradoodle named Muffins. The pup escaped from the family during a ski vacation at the start of 2017, but was rightfully returned unharmed to the royals.

Photo: © Getty Images
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

The Swedish king and queen's dog Bingo is seen here, photo bombing the family during Crown Princess Victoria's 27th birthday celebrations in 2004.

In 2016, during the annual family summer photo call, the king's latest pooch Brandy made sure she wasn't left out of the picture, that featured the entire royal family, when she snuck in and found a spot in front of the king and queen.

Photo: © Rex
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden

The future queen introduced their cavoodle, Rio, on Instagram in May 2020. And since then, the pooch has got involved with family photoshotos and royal engagements. 

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

Big or small, the Danish royals are a fan of all types of dogs. Queen Margrethe has had a number of canine pets over the years, and as important members of the family, the dogs are often included in official portraits. That is, if they aren't wreaking havoc, running around the palace grounds or being chased by the youngest royals!

