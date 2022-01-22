13 royals and their beloved pet dogs in photos

The Queen has long been known for her love of dogs, and has owned more than 30 corgis during her reign. It is a passion she shares with many other members of the royal family, including her grandsons and their wives – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
HELLO! takes a look at the furry friends the British royals and their European counterparts share their homes with.
The Queen
The Queen's corgis have been keeping the monarch in good, canine company for decades. She was given her first corgi Susan when she was 18, and even took the beloved pet on her honeymoon with Prince Philip.
The mother-of-four is never far from her dogs, who she has famously called her "family" in the past. The pampered pooches have travelled with her on tour, and were given pride of place in one of her official 90th birthday portraits.
Her corgi Whisper passed away in October 2018 and sadly, the Queen also mourned the loss of one of her corgi-dachshunds Vulcan in 2020.
Her Majesty still has Candy, who is a cross between a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a dachshund, as well as two corgi puppies. Despite saying she didn't want to have any more puppies in her advanced years, she was gifted two, Fergus and Muick, by her son Prince Andrew during lockdown.
Sadly, Fergus the dorgi died in May 2021. But the following month on what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, Andrew is said to have bought his mother another puppy to replace Fergus.