17 times the royals were spotted in unexpected places

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Whole Foods
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went to great lengths to keep their romance under wraps when they first began dating in 2016. The Duke told Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in May 2021 that he and his future wife came up with a secret way to meet one another in public.
Harry said: "The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn't know each other, so were texting each other from the other side of the aisles."
He continued: "There's people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks, and coming up to me and saying 'hi'.
"I texted her saying 'Is this the right one?' and she said, 'No you want parchment paper,' and I'm like, 'Where's the parchment paper?!'
"It was nice, I had a baseball cap on, looking down at the floor, trying to stay incognito."
While Harry didn't name the supermarket in question, Meghan was previously spotted walking solo through the gates of Kensington Palace after a shopping trip to pick up some groceries from Whole Foods supermarket.