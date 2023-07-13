Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's bags are in the DeMellier summer sale

I have been writing about royal style for HELLO! for years, and it's part of my job to know what Princess Kate and Meghan Markle are wearing - and where to shop their looks! And when sale season comes around I keep my eye out for the best royal-approved fashion deals on both sides of the pond, from Nordstrom to Marks & Spencer.

And while Meghan and Kate have very different styles, chic DeMellier bags are something they both have in common. The best part is that the beautiful leather bags are amongst the royals' most affordable, so they're an even better deal when they're on sale.

Princess Kate famously added the adorable Nano Montreal (regularly priced £330 / $450) in Deep Toffee to her handbag collection in recent years, showing off the mini bag on a number of royal engagements. The royal mum-of-two clearly loved the design as we soon spotted her carrying the same bag in navy.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex's collection of handbags is unreal – check it out for yourself if you don't believe us – and her DeMellier Mini Venice bag (regularly priced £340 / $460) is one of her most memorable. Meghan carried the bag, in forest green, for one of her earliest royal engagements.

Princess Kate's Demellier bag on sale

Princess Kate's Nano Montreal bag, which she has in more than one colour, is known to many around the HELLO! offices as the royal's cutest ever bag. In the Princess of Wales's handbag collection, which includes everything from Chanel to Mulberry, it's also one of her most affordable!

So when I spotted it in the summer sale, I knew it was one you'd all want to know about.

Princess Kate wears the leather Nano Montreal as a top handle bag but it also comes with a long strap so it can be worn as a crossbody. I love its versatility and its sleek design featuring DeMellier's signature double bar clasp. You can shop the lilac version in croc effect - which I'm sure Princess Kate would love, too - for £285 in the summer sale.

Meghan Markle's DeMellier bag on sale

Available in 10 colours - including the timeless taupe and navy tones in the sale - Meghan's luxurious leather Mini Venice can be worn as a crossbody, shoulder bag or top handle bag.

That means you can score this royal look for £225 ($295) – a real bargain when it comes to Duchess-approved bags.

And even if these royal bags aren't exactly your style, I recommend you browse the sale anyway! There are so many great bags at up to more than 50% off - don’t miss the chance to get a royal-approved luxe leather bag for less.

Every model comes in multiple colours from the DeMellier sophisticated minimalist palette, so you have plenty to choose from. And with some styles, you can add a monogram for free!

