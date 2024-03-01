I tried Marks & Spencer's viral adidas Samba lookalikes and they're ridiculously comfortable

From shoes to handbags, there's no denying that Marks & Spencer is dropping a whole lot of designer lookalikes right now, and I'm not mad about it.

While they will obviously never be quite like the original, I've so far always found the quality to be seriously impressive, which makes them worth the purchase.

The lastest drop that's flying off the shelves? A pair of suede trainers that instantly reminded me of the sell-out adidas Sambas. The world's most popular sneakers right now, they continues to dominate global shoe sales and have been seen on everyone from Bella Hadid to Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to Kate Moss.

The real Sambas will set you back £90 - and they're notoriously hard to get hold of - while the M&S lookalikes are half the price at £45 (or $79.99 in the US). You'll have to hurry though, as they're also selling out super fast.

Available in sizes 3-8, including half sizes, they also come in four different colourways including navy, black, pink and beige.

Admittedly M&S isn't the first place I'd usually look for trainers but I headed into store and they actually have an impressive collection, which includes a sleek pair that's similar to Common Projects and some Axel Arigato lookalikes.

The Samba lookalikes were SO comfortable, but I'd suggest sizing down by one half if you can as they're slightly on the larger side with a roomy toe box.

Made from suede and real leather, they're high quality and feature the brand's signature Insolia Flex technology which ensures your foot is correctly placed within the shoe, as well as antibacterial padding to keep them fresh.

Like the Sambas, they have a low profile and contrasting panel at the side and back, as well as a reinforced toe. They have an effortlessly cool, slightly retro style (the Samba was first launched in the 50s), and they're so lightweight.

I'd style them with pretty much everything in my wardrobe, from straight-leg jeans to wide-leg trousers, and midi dresses to shorts. Just throw on an oversized leather jacket and you're ready to go.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kendall Jenner has the adidas Sambas in multiple colours

Shoppers have confirmed they're worth buying with one commenting: "I bought the beige trainers and they were very comfortable from the first moment I wore them. I bought a half size smaller than usual according to comments and they were perfect!"

While one added: "Good quality shoe and comfortable to wear. Very pleased with the purchase."

And another said: "I was looking for an alternative to a trainer but with all the comfort, these are perfect. They are stylish, good quality and make your feet look smaller. I normally take a 7 but went for a 6.5 after reading other reviews and the fit is spot on."