Britain's Got Talent star Declan Donnelly's famous girlfriends before he met his wife

He is set to celebrate five years of marriage with his wife Ali Astall in August, but Declan Donnelly dated some surprising celebrities before he found lasting love. The 44-year-old, who is back on our screens on Britain's Got Talent, has had a couple of long-term relationships in the public eye, starting when he was just a teenager and first found fame on Byker Grove.

Clare Buckfield

Dec dated Clare Buckfield – the star of Grange Hill and Two Point Four Children - for 11 years after meeting when they were teenagers. The couple split in 2003, with Dec blaming their busy schedules for the demise of their relationship, and saying at the time that he wouldn't rule out a reconciliation.

After their split, Dec was linked to stars including TV presenter Sarah Cawood and Sky presenter Diana Stewart, but it was a few years until his next high-profile relationship.

Georgie Thompson

In 2009, Dec started dating Sky Sports presenter Georgie Thompson, and the pair were together for two years before he called it quits. Speaking after the breakup Georgie said it had been painful but they remained on good terms, and hinted that Dec wasn't ready to settle down.

Ashley Roberts

The Geordie star reportedly had a fling with Ashley Roberts following her appearance on I'm a Celebrity in 2012. Dec made no secret of his crush on the Pussycat Dolls star, and they were close for a while after the show, with Ashley saying of their romance: "We're trying to keep it out of the public eye. We're just getting to know each other." The Don't Cha singer had also previously said: "I'd like to get to know Dec better. It would be nice to go for a drink and a chat."

However, while the romance soon fizzled out, they remained friends and Ashley was a guest at Dec's wedding in 2015.

Ali Astall

In 2013, Dec found love with his manager of ten years, Ali Astall. He previously said they had always been close but had been reluctant to start a relationship because of work, and admitted they used to go out for Valentine's Day meals together when they were both single. The pair were together for a year before Dec popped the question in November 2014, and married the following August. They are now parents to their daughter Isla, who was born in September 2018.

