The One Show hosts' stunning wedding photos: Christine Lampard, Alex Jones, Matt Baker, more

From Alex Jones to Matt Baker, The One Show hosts often open up about their home lives on the BBC series, and they have also shared a series of photos from their wedding days on social media, too. Not everyone has tied the knot, though; Michelle Ackerley, who recently joined the Loose Women panel, is still in the dating stage with her boyfriend, Ben Ryan, while Gethin Jones is also single, but if their co-hosts' ceremonies are anything to go by, we have big expectations. Take a look at the most stunning snaps…

Alex Jones

Alex Jones married in 2015

On New Year's Eve in 2015, Alex Jones married her husband Charlie Thomson in a magical winter wedding in Alex's home country Cardiff, Wales. The big day was covered exclusively by HELLO!, with Alex commenting, "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second." Alex sported a stunning Sassi Holford gown.

Christine Lampard

Christine and Frank Lampard had a church wedding

Nee-Christine Bleakley and footballer Frank Lampard tied the knot on 20 December 2015 in Knightsbridge, London. The event was attended by close friends and family including Harry Redknapp, Ant and Dec, and Holly Willoughby. Christine wore a long-sleeved lace gown designed by Suzanne Neville.

Matt Baker

Matt Baker celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary with his wife Nicola Mooney this year, after saying 'I do' in 2004. He shared a rare snap from the big day in honour of their milestone, with the caption, "16 years ago I married my soulmate and love of my life, it's been 23 years of happiness since we said hello!"

Angela Scanlon

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon married business entrepreneur Roy Horgan in Wicklow in June 2014. The bride wore a custom-made dress by Irish designer Sorcha O'Raghallaigh complete with a gold top. She has since shared two snaps from their big day, including one on their fourth anniversary as she wrote, "4 years ago today, I married this absolute nugget of a human under a tree with all our favourite people heckling. The kindest, smartest, most stubborn man I know. The yin to my yang. The steak to my tofu (or something). My world x."

Angellica Bell

Angellica Bell married Michael Underwood at the Trump SoHo hotel in NY

Angellica Bell first married Stuart Armory in 2007, before going their separate ways in 2008. She tied the knot with fellow TV presenter Michael Underwood on Christmas Eve of 2010, and the couple have been together ever since. Their nuptials were held in the penthouse suite at the top of the Trump SoHo hotel in New York, where Angellica rocked a 20s-style gown from an independent designer. They chose a destination wedding after Michael proposed in the same city.

