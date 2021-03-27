Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway host Declan Donnelly married Ali Astall in 2015, in his home city of Newcastle and their magical day looked fit for royalty.
The couple said "I do" on 1 August in front of family and close friends including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, and of course – Dec’s presenting partner Ant McPartlin. With a grand church venue and epic wedding day florals, their wedding pictures remind us of the royal weddings of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and Prince William.
The bride and groom, who had known each other for ten years, got engaged in November 2014 and married less than 12 months later. They have since welcomed their baby daughter Isla together in September 2018.
Dec shared the gorgeous black and white photo above when he and Ali celebrated their four-year anniversary in 2019. "Thanks so much for all the lovely anniversary messages, 4 years today and we’ve shared it with our beautiful baby girl for the first time today. Very grateful this evening. D x," he wrote. Relive their wedding with these stunning photos…