﻿
15 Photos | Brides

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal

Take a look back at the presenter's beautiful day

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
You're reading

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal

1/15
Next

The most beautiful royal wedding day colour schemes: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more
hellomagazine.com
Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
1/15

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway host Declan Donnelly married Ali Astall in 2015, in his home city of Newcastle and their magical day looked fit for royalty.

The couple said "I do" on 1 August in front of family and close friends including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, and of course – Dec’s presenting partner Ant McPartlin. With a grand church venue and epic wedding day florals, their wedding pictures remind us of the royal weddings of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and Prince William.

LOOK: Declan Donnelly reveals Newcastle shrine in London home

The bride and groom, who had known each other for ten years, got engaged in November 2014 and married less than 12 months later. They have since welcomed their baby daughter Isla together in September 2018.

Dec shared the gorgeous black and white photo above when he and Ali celebrated their four-year anniversary in 2019. "Thanks so much for all the lovely anniversary messages, 4 years today and we’ve shared it with our beautiful baby girl for the first time today. Very grateful this evening. D x," he wrote. Relive their wedding with these stunning photos…

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
Photo: © Twitter
2/15

The star-studded nuptials took place at St Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Elswick, close to where Dec was born. The couple said "I do" in a ceremony that was conducted by the groom's brother Father Dermott Donnelly.

STORY: Married celebrity couples who met at work: Holly Willoughby, Michelle Obama, Chrissy Teigen and more

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
Photo: © PA
3/15

The couple emerged from the church with rays of sunshine beaming down on them. Dec and Ali were met by whoops and cheers from their family and friends, as well as hundreds of fans who had lined the streets outside.

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
Photo: © PA
4/15

Dec did a little celebratory dance as he made it official with his new wife Ali. Didn't the floral arrangements on the church arch look simply stunning?

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
Photo: © PA
5/15

Ali was breathtaking in a silk couture wedding dress designed by British creative Phillipa Lepley. The bride paired her gown with a dainty veil and a bouquet of white roses. 

MORE: Dec and Ali's love story in pictures

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
6/15

This picture is so beautiful! Dec posted the arty snap on his Instagram in March 2018 to confirm the happy news that him and Ali were expecting their first child together. The photo shows the then-newlyweds walking hand-by-hand on the grounds of Matfen Hall, in Newcastle, following their wedding ceremony.

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
Photo: © PA
7/15

The bride had arrived at the church in a Rolls Royce Phantom.

WOW: Most expensive royal wedding cars: Princess Eugenie, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, more

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
Photo: © PA
8/15

Dec's TV presenter sidekick and longtime friend Ant McPartlin helped provide the laughs on the big day. Best man Ant matched the groom in a blue suit and gave an amusing speech, in which he also paid compliments to the bride. 

MORE: Ant McPartlin's fiancée's engagement ring cost the same as Pippa Middleton's – see photo

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
Photo: © PA
9/15

Best man Ant was accompanied by his then-wife, celebrity makeup artist Lisa Armstrong.

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
Photo: © PA
10/15

This Morning's Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in a pleated summer dress as she attended the wedding of her close friend Dec.

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
Photo: © PA
11/15

Holly's This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield was also among the star-studded guestlist.

MORE: Phillip Schofield buys new house with wife Steph

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
Photo: © PA
12/15

Fearne Cotton was heavily pregnant with her second baby at the ceremony. Little Honey Krissy was born one month after the wedding.

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
Photo: © PA
13/15

Marvin and Rochelle Humes made a stylish couple at the ceremony.

READ: Rochelle Humes reveals her big wedding day regrets

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
Photo: © PA
14/15

Strictly's Tess Daly coordinated in a purple dress and matching fedora.

Declan Donnelly's wedding to Ali Astall was breathtakingly regal
Photo: © PA
15/15

Congratulations again to the happy couple! We could relive this moment all day long...

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.