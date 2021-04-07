Charles Spencer shares breathtaking view of spring snow at Althorp House Princess Diana's brother is custodian of the Northamptonshire estate

Charles Spencer shared the loveliest photo to social media this week.

Taking to Twitter, the Earl uploaded a picture which showed the grounds of his family estate, Althorp House, dusted with snow.

Taken during the cold snap which hit some parts of the country after Easter, not only could several fields be seen with a light dusting of white, but a herd of deer was enjoying the grass nonetheless!

Princess Diana's brother captioned the sweet snapshot: "Snow on the ground this evening."

His followers rushed to share their appreciation for the stunning image. One wrote: "Beautiful. No need to mow that field :)."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer thrills fans with adorable spring additions to Althorp House

Other comments included: "Breath talking view [sic]. Wish I was there with my bino and camera," and: "How lovely!"

At the end of last month, the 56-year-old posted a more traditional spring scene to Twitter, when he shared a photo of a patch of land which was covered with daffodils blowing in the wind.

Snow on the ground this evening. pic.twitter.com/Lpef0G8cUA — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) April 6, 2021

Charles Spencer shared the stunning snap to Twitter

Charles captioned the sweet clip: "Daffodils nodding stiffly in the wind."

One of his followers commented: "A beautiful sight! A real harbinger of spring. I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many daffodils in one place before."

Others agreed, replying: "I love daffodils. Absolutely gorgeous. I'm very envious. I have just a few," and: "My favorite time of year in England, just so beautiful! Thank you!"

The Earl often provides glimpses of the family estate on social media

Charles is custodian of Althorp, which has been in the Spencer family for hundreds of years.

He updated fans on two sweet new additions to the property last week, when he revealed that they had kindly taken in some orphaned lambs.

Charles posted a short clip of two small lambs, which showed one of them snacking on the grass while the other walked around and "Baa"-ed a few times.

Charles captioned the video: "Orphaned lambs Lucky and Minty, enjoying their new, safe, life."

