Dylan Dreyer reveals bittersweet parenting moment involving son Oliver The NBC star is also mother to four-year-old son Calvin

Today star Dylan Dreyer often documents her parenting journey on social media, and her latest post was incredibly relatable to fellow mums and dads.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram over the weekend to share some adorable photos of one-year-old son Oliver in the hairdressers, having his first ever haircut.

While Oliver's long hair had been irritating him, it didn't stop Dylan from finding the experience bittersweet.

Alongside the snapshots of her son in the salon chair, the NBC star wrote: "First haircut!!! It killed me to cut his curls but his long hair was driving him nuts.

"Locket of hair is saved to creep out his future girlfriend! #firsthaircut #itgrowsbackright?"

Today's Dylan Dreyer revealed son Oliver had got his first-ever haircut

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "The first haircut always makes them so grown up looking!" while another wrote: "It's like he grew up in just one haircut! Precious." A third added: "So cute with his new haircut!"

Dylan shares Oliver and four-year-old son Calvin with husband Brian Fichera.

The popular co-host recently revealed that she and Brian had gone out for a date night at a New York restaurant, but admitted that they started their evening a little earlier than they used to.

Alongside a photo of the pair sitting at the table ahead of dinner, the star wrote: "Does it count as a date night if your reservation is at 4.45pm? Doesn't matter… we're out… Alone!"

Dyan and husband Brian are doting parents to two young sons

Fellow parents were quick to reassure Dylan that it still very much counted as a date night.

It's been an exciting few weeks for the co-host, who was recently reunited with her parents for the first time since Oliver was born.

Dylan met up with her mother and father after getting her first dose of the Covid vaccine live on the Today show earlier in the month.

The NBC star recently got her first Covid jab live on the Today show

Admitting that she felt the needle go in, Dylan told viewers that she was very relieved and thankful to have received the jab.

The star was joined by her co-stars for the special episode, which was hosted by Hoda Kotb and Al Roker – as they had already received their vaccine.

