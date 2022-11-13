Sharon Osbourne enjoys star-studded reunion with former The Talk co-star Mrs O had a lovely evening!

Sharon Osbourne has had an exciting few months, with the arrival of her fourth grandchild, Maple, and daughter Kelly Osbourne due to give birth to her first child any day now.

And over the weekend, Ozzy Osbourne's wife had something else to celebrate, as she enjoyed a reunion with one of her good friends.

Sharon went for a star-studded dinner at Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli's house, where she was joined by Carrie Ann Inaba - judge on DWTS and former The Talk co-star.

Sharon and Carrie both left the CBS talk show in 2021, but have remained great friends. Carrie shared photos from the night on social media, including a picture of the trio posing in Bruno's kitchen, and an action shot of the dancer cooking.

In the caption, the star wrote: "About last night.... Master Chef @brunotonioliofficial did his thing again for @sharonosbourne and I. And let me tell you, it was delicious. The whole night was... love you both. Here's to Morocco!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I love that you are all friends," while another wrote: "So nice to see you guys together." A third added: "This looks delicious."

Sharon Osbourne and former The Talk co-star Carrie Ann Inaba reunited as they enjoyed dinner with Bruno Tonioli

Sharon and Carrie have been incredibly supportive of each other during the difficult times they have individually faced over the last 12 months.

Earlier in the year when Ozzy tested positive for Covid while Sharon was working in London, the star faced a challenging time as she rushed back to the United States to be by his side.

At the time, Carrie shared a supportive message dedicated to the couple on social media, writing: "Please keep @ozzyosbourne and @sharonosbourne and the whole Osbourne family in your prayers.

"Sending you so much love to your family Sharon and Ozzy. Prayers for a full recovery and abundance of health."

Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba both left The Talk in 2021

Along with Carrie, Sharon has also remained on great terms with Amanda Kloots, who has remained working on The Talk.

The daytime show faced a big shake up following the departure of several hosts in the last year. Currently, the co-hosts, along with Amanda, are Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.

