Charlize Theron's teen throwback photo from the 90s will leave you lost for words

Charlize Theron's career as an actress and model has spanned almost three decades - and she's still going strong. The Mad Max star, 47, is currently making waves in the new Fast X movie and wowing on red carpets as she promotes the flic.

But a stroll down memory lane proves Charlize has barely changed since she was a teenager. The image below from 1992 shows Charlize at 16 posing outside her childhood home in Benoni, South Africa.

She was barefoot and leaning against a tractor, casually dressed in denim shorts and a vest, with her hair pulled back from her face.

WATCH: Charlize Theron through the years

The photo was taken just a few years before she moved to Milan to pursue a career in modeling before settling in New York City and bursting onto the entertainment scene in the movie Two Days in the Valley.

The big breakthrough for her came a year later in 1997 when she played the satanic bait in The Devil's Advocate. Her career has gone from strength to strength and she's now estimated to be worth $170 million.

Charlize is as striking now as she was at the start of her career and she proved that once more at her most recent public event.

She looked phenomenal in a show-stopping ensemble on the red carpet of Fast X in Rome which consisted of a sheer Dior gown with a thigh high slit, a pair of embroidered briefs and a bra.

The Oscar-winner topped off the look with sky-high stilettos and a beret and her appearance was so striking she almost eclipsed the Colosseum backdrop.

Earlier in the day, she wore another head-turning dress as she arrived in the Italian city for her second day promoting the latest film in the Fast and Furious franchise.

© Getty Images Charlize is no stranger to show-stopping looks

Charlize blew fans away in a gorgeous blue Alexander McQueen dress, photos of which she then shared on Instagram.

The long and ruffled look featured detailing reminiscent of Elizabeth Hurley's famous safety pin Versace ensemble , as the different parts of the A-lister's gown were kept together by small silver loops.

She's often been branded one of the most beautiful women in the world - and it is easy to see why.

© Charlize Theron on Instagram Charlize kickstarted her career as a model

But when she's not making waves in front of the camera, she's at home with her daughters, August, seven, and Jackson, 11.

She adopted her first child from her native country of South Africa in 2012, and her youngest in 2015 in the States.The mom-of-two wants her kids to understand that hard work is at the heart of everything both she, and they, do.

"I think that's more important than fame or anything like that," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I saw my mom work hard, and I remember just my whole life thinking, nothing is going to get handed. You have to work harder than anybody else in the room."

See more photos of Charlize on her style journey below.

