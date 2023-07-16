The McGraw sisters are all becoming stars in their own rights

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are incredibly proud of all their daughters, and their oldest, Gracie, 26, is having a huge year as she steps into the spotlight with her music.

The talented singer has been making waves in the music scene and on Broadway ever since she moved from Nashville to New York City, and most recently she's shared some exciting information about her upcoming shows at Chelsea Table + Stage.

Alongside a poster advertising the events - which take place on 21 and 30 July, she shared a personal message. It read: "Get your tix for next Friday July 21 or Sunday July 30!! You won't be disappointed!! There are more avail for 21! Get them before they are gone!"

VIDEO: Gracie McGraw dances inside her luxe NYC apartment

The 26-year-old had previously posted about the events back in June, and was more than excited.

She wrote: "Hi everyone!!! Super jazzed to announce my first little shows in NYC, “I will probably cry” July 21 and July 30 7pm at @chelseatableandstage!! It’s going to be pretty awesome, if I do say so myself! Would love to see everyone’s faces smiling and crying with me!!"

Gracie McGraw urged fans to show their support as she shared news about her upcoming event

At the time, she received support from many of her fans, including Rita Wilson, who is a long-term friend of the family. "This is fabulous!!" she wrote.

MORE: Tim McGraw leaves fans emotional with sweet tribute to wife Faith Hill

SEE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey shares peek inside palatial NYC home

Other comments included: "You finally got your big break! We have all been waiting for you to share that extraordinary voice with others. This is it Gracie!" and "Wohoo, congratulations!"

Gracie's sister Audrey McGraw also showed her support by commenting with a love heart emoji.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie issues urgent warning to fans after alarming news

MORE: How Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie's remark led to a huge family change

Gracie has starred in Broadway Sings over the last year, which was not only a career highlight, but it's where she made some close friends.

Gracie McGraw is becoming a star in her own right

In June, she enjoyed jetting off to Mykonos, Greece, for her co-star's wedding, and it looked like a great time was had by all.

MORE: Tim McGraw's daughter wows with bedroom photo that sparks reaction from famous family

Gracie and her family are incredibly close and love to have a good time when they get together. Her mom Faith shared a fun family video taken from their home in Nashville back in May, to mark her oldest daughter's 26th birthday.

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters

In the footage, the family were seen sitting around the dining table dressed up in period drama costumes, with Faith explaining in the caption that they often had themed dinner parties, and that this particular one was centered around The Great.

Gracie in particular got really into character, and Faith even asked fans to forgive her daughter's language in the caption!

© Getty Images Gracie performing on stage with her famous dad in 2015

After wishing her daughter many happy returns, she added: "Forgive the language….the clip is from one of our themed dinners that we have during the holidays. This night was “The Great”, a show that all of us love."

Faith went on to explain: "Audrey is wearing the red dress I wore when Tim and I performed The Rest of Our Life on the CMAs in 2017, so that’s why she didn’t want any cake to get on the dress."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.