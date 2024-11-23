Amanda Owen delights fans with 'joy' at family farm

Amanda Owen sparked a happy fan reaction as the popular TV star shared photos of her gorgeous Ravenseat Farm as the winter season swept in.

Although The Yorkshire Shepherdess star's post didn't feature any of her nine children, the family sheepdog, Penny, did take centre stage as he roamed across the frost-tipped hills. Amanda captured several stunning vistas of her Yorkshire-based farm as the sun filled the pictures.

Although winter can be a difficult time for farming, Amanda shared her "joy" at the weather changes that are brought in, especially following the recent deluge of rain in November.

The star also explained in a short clip how winter often makes it easier to train sheepdogs in the herding and looking after their flock of sheep.

© Instagram The presenter was overjoyed at the incoming season

In her caption, the Our Yorkshire Farm star said: "Out and about around the sheep with Penny. It's so very cold but bright, the frozen land has been a joy after weeks and months of mud and mire."

Fans enjoyed the update, as one said: "Looks beautiful and very cold. Love your posts," while a second added: "Enjoyed your series and look forward to seeing your finished farm house. Have a good winter."

© Instagram Amanda explored the farm with penny

The star has been back on our screens as she and her family, including estranged husband Clive, worked to rebuild Anty John's cottage on their farm.

It has since been confirmed that the popular show will be returning for its second series next year. Her PR confirmed the rumours on Facebook, writing: "Morning all! Yes, it's true! Our Farm Next Door will be back for a second series next year.

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive have been renovating a cottage

"So you'll be able to keep up to date with the progress being made at Anty John's, as well as the comings and goings on the farm. We don't have the TX dates for the next series yet, but as soon as those are confirmed, we'll post the details here."

The statement concluded: "Thanks so much for your support for the Owen family these past five weeks and do please keep spreading the word about the show. You can now watch all five episodes on the Channel 4 Streamer. Jo x."