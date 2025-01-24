Kylie Jenner’s car accessory is so iconic — wait 'til you see why

A cultural reset occurred back in 2014 courtesy of Kylie Jenner's infamous 'King Kylie' era. The nostalgic period was punctuated by turquoise tresses, chunky silver skull rings, Céline luggage totes, and Lady Killer x Tumblr Girls.

Despite now gracing the front row of Schiapparelli rather than Melrose's juice bar, and opting for demure Alaïa ballet flats over suede knee-high boots, Kylie Jenner – in the most iconic way possible – revealed that she still reminisces over her 17-year-old self.

Recommended video You may also like Kylie Jenner wowed fans with bright pink hair The look was a major throwback to 2014

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to share a snap of her new car accessory – a photograph of an old Instagram selfie hanging from her rearview mirror. The snap was from Kylie's reigning era and depicts the now 27-year-old gazing at the camera while her arms cover half her face. In the photo, Kylie donned her signature stack of Cartier love bracelets, while all eyes were on her long fluttering eyelashes.

© Instagram The car accessory echoed the star's 'King Kylie' era

The original post was captioned: "I know there's more to life."

The image was included in an Instagram carousel which showcased the makeup mogul's recent getaway to Aspen, Colorado, with her friends and sister, Kendall Jenner.

© Instagram Kylie looked sensational in the leather dress

Kylie posed for a siren selfie for the first picture as she donned a latex black mini-dress while her luscious dark locks were styled into bouncy waves. Further snaps depicted Kylie and Kendall posing in the snow after hitting the slopes, the mother-of-two and her bestie Hailey Bieber holding wine glasses, and Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster, emerging from the star's private jet.

© Instagram The pals enjoyed a glass of red

The snow-filled getaway comes after Kylie was spotted on a date night with her beau Timothée Chalamet earlier this month. The Kardashian's star oozed style in a black halterneck catsuit which appeared to be courtesy of her own brand KHY. The figure-hugging ensemble featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with thick halterneck straps and was teamed with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

All eyes are now on Kylie over whether she'll grace the Oscars red carpet alongside Timothée this year after he received a Best Actor nomination for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

© Getty Images The couple attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globes together

The mother-of-two looked sensational at the 2025 Golden Globes as she recreated Elizabeth Hurley's iconic 1999 Versace dress. Kylie exuded glamor in the spring/summer 1999 silver chainmail Atelier Versace gown. The shimmering backless dress featured a cowl neckline and a high leg split, while the garment was adorned with a chainmail material and floral accents.

The question remains whether Kylie will channel her grungy 2014 self for her next red carpet debut or continue with her newfound timeless aesthetic?