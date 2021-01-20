﻿
All photos of Michelle and Barack Obama and stars at Joe Biden's Inauguration

The new president has being sworn into the White House

Jennifer Aniston goes wild over inauguration moment you might have missed
Hannah Hargrave
barack-obama-biden-fist-bump
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrived at the White House for Joe Biden’s inauguration along with a succession of other politicians and stars and we have all the best photos. 

Barack and Michelle's expressions were hidden by the masks they wore as they made their way into the historic event. 

The couple wore long woollen coats over their attire and were greeted by past presidents, including George W Bush, and Bill Clinton

They were applauded and cheered as they walked down the steps hand-in-hand and into the scaled-down inauguration. 

Outgoing Vice President Joe Pence also attended while outgoing US President Donald Trump was noticeably absent from the proceedings. 

While the emotional inauguration has been simplified due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, world politicians and celebrities have been able to turn out and you can see them all here. 

bush-obamas-pelosi
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Michelle Obama had a heartfelt reunion with George W. Bush. The pair have an unlikely friendship and fans adore watching their interactions at public events. 

The former First Lady and the former President appeared in great spirits as they chatted and gestured during a chat with Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi too. 

In 2018 while appearing on the Today show, Michelle addressed her friendship with George and said: "President Bush and I, are forever seatmates because of protocol. That's how we sit at all the official functions. So he is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather."

harris-pence-steps
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband descended the steps of the East Front of the U.S. Capitol with former Vice President Mike Pence and former Second Lady Karen Pence after the inauguration.

While Mike attended the event, former President Donald Trump did not. 

He announced back on 8 January that he would not be present and was seen several hours before the inauguration leaving the White House to fly back to his home in Florida. 

 

hillary-clinton-bill-inauguration
4/8

Bill and Hillary Clinton arrived to support the new President. 

The former First Lady made a bold and bright statement in a purple suit and burgundy overcoat, while her husband opted for a an all-blue ensemble. 

The political pair waved at the crowds and appeared to enjoy greeting a succession of guests at the event. 

It is by far the first time Bill and Hillary have descended the steps, having occupied the White House from 1993 to 2001.  

jennifer-lopez-kamala-harris
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Jennifer Lopez and Vice President Kamala Harris shared a brief, but tender moment when they locked eyes as the singer arrived to sing America the Beautiful. 

JLo performed an incredible remix of song with Lets Get Wild, and blew the crowds away. 

Dressed in an all-white ensemble, she belted out the song, adding in a line in Spanish which received heaps of praise on social media.

Her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was also in attendance to support both the President and his future wife. 

kamala-harris-husband
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Kamala Harris makes history as she is sworn in as the first female Vice President of the United States, as well as the first Black woman and first woman of South Asian descent to hold the title.

She was beaming at the inauguration with her husband, Douglas Emhoff - who will now be America's first 'second gentleman' - standing proudly by her side for the momentous occasion. 

lady-gaga-biden
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Lady Gaga gave a show-stopping performance of the National Anthem at the inauguration as Joe stood proudly behind her. 

The singer - who wore a symbolic peace dove pin and has been a staunch supporter of the new president, and vocally so, during the US election. 

Gaga wore a navy blue blazer and oversized red skirt as she delivered The Star Spangled Banner with a gold microphone and matching ear piece. 

hilary-clinton-obama
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Barack Obama gave a warm welcome to Hillary Clinton as he embraced her while both wearing masks. 

Hillary served as the 67th Secretary of State under Barack, while he was president from 2009 to 2013. The pair were famously  former political rivals.

She is also the former First Lady of the United States as her husband, Bill Clinton, was also the leader of the USA. 

Barack previously hailed Hillary as a woman of "tremendous stature". 

