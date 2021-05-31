Lucy Mecklenburgh stuns in a series of perfect wedding guest dresses

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Everything’s better when the sun shines, especially when it comes to fashion – and we know Lucy Mecklenburgh argees with us!

The former TOWIE star was feeling energised by the glorious weather and decided to play dress up at home with some perfect summer dresses. Lucy, we feel you!

Floral ruffle tier maxi dress, was £135 now £101.25, Coast

“The sun is finally out & I’m so excited for garden parties, weddings & nights out with the girls,” she told her 1.7 million Instagram followers. “So I decided to play dress up with @Coastfashion to plan all my looks. Which is your favourite?”

The TV star tried out a number of different stunning looks for the impromptu fashion show at the pristine Essex home she shares with her fiancé, Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas.

Halter neck poplin dress, was £55 now £41.25, Coast

Fans were quick to choose their favourites, with the pretty floral ruffle tier maxi dress she tried on first being a top pick – and the striking scarlet halter neck poplin dress proving equally as popular.

One delighted follower was getting “Pretty Woman Vibes” from the mix and match v neck dress while another fan thought they were all perfect dresses for the Duchess of Cambridge.

Print Mix midi dress, was £79 now £59.25, Coast

With lockdown easing and life slowly returning to normal, we love all of her picks for the exciting things we’ve all got planned for summer. If – like us – you just can’t pick your favourite, then good news – they’re all in the sale. Perfect!

And, you can get an extra 15% off using the code EXTRA – but hurry if you want to grab one because some of the sizes are already sold out.

Mix and Match print v neck dress, was £59 now £44.25, Coast

