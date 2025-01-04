Amanda Holden stuns in strapless corset and tiny mini skirt

If there's one thing Amanda Holden has mastered, it's posing for an ultra-stylish Instagram post. For a New Year's special, the Heart FM breakfast host looked sensational in a fiery red strapless corset that cinched at the waist. Amanda paired the plunging piece with a high-waisted, red tartan mini skirt, which featured elegant pleats, and a pair of black sheer tights. The jaw-dropping look was complete with a pair of killer knee-high black leather boots.

© Instagram Amanda rocked a red corset and mini skirt

The stunning snap depicted Amanda standing with her arms on her waist as she gazed into the distance, with the Britain's Got Talent judge braving the UK's chilly weather as she posed in the snow.

Amanda captioned the photograph: "Let's ave it 2025 (sic)."

Fellow showbiz stars flocked to the comment section to swoon over the daring look, with Rylan penning: "Surprised you ain't froze ya…Boots off x."

Amanda's luscious blonde locks were styled into effortless soft curls, while her makeup oozed glamour with a black smoky eye and rouge-stained lip. The TV personality ensured she didn't forget to frost herself in sparkling jewels as she donned a diamond-encrusted tennis necklace and a gold bangle.

The daring photo came after Amanda rang in the New Year with her husband, Chris Hughes, and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie, in style. The family exuded glitz and glamour, with Amanda donning a silk cream maxi dress adorned with a statement box on the front. The Royal Variety presenter draped a white fur cape over her dress and styled her long tresses into voluminous curls.

© Instagram The family stunned festive attire

Lexi was the spitting image of her mother in a silk red maxi skirt with her blonde locks styled into soft waves, while Hollie opted for a chic little black dress paired with a leopard print kitten heel boot. Chris looked equally suave dressed in a tartan kilt and black bow tie.

The family posed in front of their towering fur, with Amanda captioning the post: "Happy #hogmanay [red heart] may 2025 bring you joy and love."

© Instagram Amanda Holden with her lookalike model daughter Lexi and mother Judith

It seems when it comes to festive celebrations, the family knows how to put on a glamorous display. On Christmas day, Amanda exuded elegance in a figure-hugging emerald-green dress, while her daughter, Lexi, once again opted for a red maxi dress with an off-the-shoulder-neckline.

Lexi, who is making waves in the modelling industry, towered over her mother with poised elegance.

Amanda captioned the post with a sweet message: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas [Christmas tree and heart emoji]. [Picture] by my lub x."