Shop the 27 best deals in Macy's Labor Day sale!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Labor Day is just around the corner, signifying the end of summer and the start of a brand new fashion season. What better way to get into the spirit than by shopping some Labor Day sales! And guess what? Macy’s is tempting us with some fantastic deals to shop. This year, Macy's is offering up to 65% off select styles.

Right now you can browse the Macy's sale for thousands of discounts across pretty much every department, from fashion - and that's for women, men AND kids - to homeware, bed and bath and kitchen must-haves.

MORE LABOR DAY SALES:

44 best Labor Day fashion and beauty sales!

Helix Sleep's Labor Day Sale will send you back to school in comfort

11 best Labor Day mattress sales to shop now for an amazing night's sleep

Macy's big Labor Day Weekend Sale: Our picks

We've taken a closer look at everything on sale and have picked out some of the most irresistible deals.

Karen Scott Cotton High-Low Sweatshirt, was $39.50 now $15.80, Macy's

This cotton sweatshirt has a trendy high-low hem and is versatile enough to be worn with a variety of bottoms.

Martha Stewart Cast Iron Cookware, was from $19.99 now from $8.99 with code: ULTIMATE, Macy's

This deal on Martha Stewart cookware cannot be beat!

Alfani Essential Capri Pull-On with Tummy Control, was $44.99 now $22.50, Macy's

Look chic and feel confident in these Alfani capri pants.

Beautyrest Black Premium Hypoallergenic White Down Comforter, was $300 now $89.93, Macy's

Find ultimate comfort in this cozy comforter that looks and feels luxurious.

Carter's Zip Cotton Sleep Play, various colors, was from $16 now from $11.20, Macy's

Keep your mini-me cozy and cute in these cotton pieces.

Guerlain 3-Pc. Shalimar Eau de Parfum Set, was $154 now $95, Macy's

Guerlain's Shalimar is the type of scent that will never go out of style.

Belwares 34oz French Press, was $71 now $26.74 with code: ULTIMATE, Macy's

Save over $40 on this French press and make perfect cups of coffee every day.

MAC x 9 Eyeshadow Palette, Four Different Shades Available, was $53 now $28.05 with code: ULTIMATE, Macy's

You can't go wrong with a MAC eyeshadow palette (and it's on sale)!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Crinkle Cotton Sleeveless Dress, was $145 now $101.50, Macy's

This beautiful Ralph Lauren dress is the perfect way to transition into fall.

Noritake Colorwave Set of 4 Bowls, was $52 now $36.40, Macy's

Spice up your kitchenware with these colorful, fun Noritake bowls.

The North Face Plus Size Color-blocked Hooded Jacket, was $89 now $44.50, Macy's

The weather is going to get chilly soon, so make sure you're ready.

Diamond Bolo Bracelet, in gold, silver or rose gold, was $250 now $93.75 with code: ULTIMATE, Macy's

These adjustable bolo bracelets are timeless.

Calvin Klein Men's Polo Shirts, more colors, was $65 now $48.75 with code: ULTIMATE, Macy's

Refresh your polo shirt collection with these from Calvin Klein.

Bali Double Support Spa Closure Wireless Bra, 10 colors, was $44 now $19.99 with code: ULTIMATE, Macy's

Get superior support with this Bali wireless bra.

Easy Spirit Linzey Sneakers, four colors available, was $75 now $44.99 with code: ULTIMATE, Macy's

Comfort and style combine with these Easy Spirit sneakers.

Instant Pot Vortex 6-in-1 6-Quart Large Air Fryer, was $139.95 now $109.95, Macy's

Life without a fryer just isn't the same as life with one. Save $30 off this one from Instant Pot.

Gucci Sunglasses GG0022S, was $320 now $224, Macy's

Treat yourself to this versatile, timeless pair of Gucci sunglasses.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Antimicrobial 30" x 56" Bath Towel, 16 colors, was $32 now $24 with code: ULTIMATE, Macy's

These antimicrobial towels will keep your whole family extra clean and fresh.

Radley London Women's Large Open Tote, was $278 now $166.80, Macy's

Everybody needs a versatile and functional tote bag.

Hotel Collection 500 Thread Count Broken Dot Sheet Set, was $300 now $89.93, Macy's

Upgrade your sheets with this 500 thread count set from Hotel Collection.

Epic Threads Little Boy's Graphic T-shirt Set, 2 Piece, was $38 now $10.93, Macy's

Jump, play, run -- it's easy when you're dressed in this Epic Threads set.

Adidas NMD R1 Casual Sneakers, was $150 now $100, Macy's

Featuring a warm beige hue, these Adidas sneakers will look stylish with a wide range of outfits.

DKNY Colorblocked 7/8 Length Leggings, were $59 now $35.10 with code: ULTIMATE, Macy's

Update your plain black leggings with this fun pair from DKNY.

Alfani Ultra-Soft Pajama Top & Pants, more colors, were $39.50 each piece, now $29.63 with code: ULTIMATE, Macy's

Sleep is better when you're feeling nice and cozy in this Alfani pajama set.

Fossil Women's Carlie Mini Gold Tone Stainless Steel Watch, was $130 now $91, Macy's

This watch from Fossil will look compact and chic on your wrist.

Sealy Posturpedic 12" Medium Mattress - Queen, was $1,489 now $677, Macy's

Catch those precious zzz's easier lying on this Posturpedic mattress with the biggest markdown on the site.

OXO Tot PerfectPull Wipes Dispenser, was $22.99 now $18.99, Macy's

Perfect for the kitchen or bathroom, this wipes dispenser will make your life a whole lot easier.

KEEP SHOPPING:

Shop the 44 best Labor Day fashion and beauty sales on now!

Nordstrom's top-rated leggings have 5,000 5-star reviews - and they're 40% off

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.