Kate Middleton's silky V-neck blouse is a bargain in the sale – and selling out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has been showing off her chic lockdown style as she makes virtual appearances with her husband Prince Wiliam.

MORE: Kate Middleton glows in trendy new L.K.Bennett knit - and we predict a sell-out

Kate always looks stunning, but there is one particular look that is still on our minds – her deep V-neck blouse from January which may have finally been identified!

As one of the most influential style icons, Kate's looks are often quickly found by royal fans, allowing others to shop the look. But when the royal heard moving stories from the nurses about their experiences during the pandemic, as part of her Nursing Now campaign, Kate looked elegant in a white shirt which was initially unidentified.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton looks stunning as she thanks nurses for going the 'extra mile' during the pandemic

Now, royal fans now believe the top to be from one of her go-to brands, Sezane – and it's in the sale!

Twitter user Pam Walters shared a side-by-side comparison of the brand's blouse and Kate's look, writing: "Wondering if this is Kate’s blouse." @Heaven_LeeM quickly agreed, adding: "This is a very good suggestion!"

PHOTOS: 24 of Kate Middleton's best flirty red looks for Valentine's Day

SEE: 10 most expensive royal jewellery pieces of all time

Silk shirt, £90, Sezane

Known as the 'Florence Shirt', the long-sleeved design features a pyjama-style collar and a soft silk material. While Kate's versatile white version is priced at £90, several of the colourways were reduced in the sale for as little as £65 and quickly sold out.

The Duchess paired her top with a tailored blazer and her favourite Simone Rocha pearl earrings - plus we couldn't help but notice her sleek hairstyle, which appears to have grown a lot longer during the lockdown.

The Duchess has worn several monochrome outfits recently

Since then, Kate has worn a number of similarly chic outfits that follow the same monochrome colourway. Last week, the 39-year-old opted for her Alexander McQueen tuxedo blazer and a cream knit, adding a splash of colour with her blue gemstone necklace from Astley Clarke as she chatted to student nurses from Ulster University.

Meanwhile, for her recent online meeting with London baby bank Little Village, the Duchess looked beautiful in a new button-up knit from one of her favourite brands, L.K.Bennett which she paired with chain link hoop earrings.

MORE: Remember Kate Middleton's royal blue dress? We've found a dreamy dupe for £65

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.