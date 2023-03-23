Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's skinny jeans to Zara Tindall's sassy heels The Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall all made stylish appearances

Fashion often reflects the zeitgeist, and well, also the weather. Being Brits, the royal family are well accustomed to adapting their outfits to whatever weather the UK throws at its natives. While the drizzle may dampen more than just the mood, our favourite royals did not let it affect the elegance levels of their chosen looks this week.

The Princess of Wales treated us to a handful of regal looks, spanning crisp blazers to refined dresses, while Zara Tindall upped the ante with her race-day regalia. Princess Beatrice made a case for Louis Vuitton, and Princess Anne championed a pop of tartan during a day at the rugby. Finally, Sarah Ferguson pined after pinstripes for a red carpet moment, leaving her go-to military staples behind.

The Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales looked beautiful in a feminine coat dress by Catherine Walker as she attended the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day parade at Mons Barracks with Prince William last Friday. Princess Kate served up an elegant outfit for the event, opting for a seafoam green coat featuring a streamlined silhouette, a stiff collar, a belted waistline, long sleeves and sleek lapels to complement a statement hat by Jane Taylor Millinery which held her trademark silky waves in place.

The Sunday after, Prince William's wife brought the sunshine in new portraits published on Instagram in honour of Mother's Day, rocking a rare off-duty outfit that proves she's the queen of casual dressing.

Royal fans are well acquainted with Princess Kate's sartorial excellence, though the mother-of-three switched up her usual elegant occasionwear for a composed denim and blouse combo for the family photographs captured by royal photographer Matt Porteous.

A few days later on Tuesday, the royal meant business as she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest’s headquarters, as you can see above. Power dressing to perfection, Princess Kate stunned in a seriously slick white blazer and slim-fit cigarette trousers paired with a belt. The royal layered with a ribbed beige top, slipping into elegant pointed-toe heels to discuss the importance of nurturing children's early years and why they are so critical for business.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall is no stranger to a My Fair Lady moment at the races, and this week the royal has been dolling out the dreamy looks. Princess Anne's daughter rounded off her race day outfits, which she has been sporting during the Cheltenham Festival 2023, with a snug navy concoction.

On Friday, the 41-year-old braved the mud alongside her husband Mike Tindall as she stepped out to send off the races in style. Zara wrapped up warm in a navy overcoat by Laura Green featuring a sumptuous wool exterior and a longline fit, pairing the piece with some black leather heels boots by Stuart Weitzman.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice may have an unrivaled style vocabulary, but nothing excites us more than when she dips her toe into the world of luxury fashion. On Friday, the royal attended Louis Vuitton's babywear launch event alongside Sabine Getty, debuting a brand new look by the French fashion house that will be burned in our minds for quite some time.

The 34-year-old looked angelic in the luxury label's 'Chain Print Asymmetrical Long Sleeve Dress,' featuring a shirt-style silhouette, a sumptuous silk finish, metallic chain designs set against an oyster-hued backdrop, a belted waistline and an asymmetrical hemline.

Princess Anne

On Saturday, the Princess Royal attended the Six Nations Rugby match between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield Stadium. The royal sensibly layered up for the chilly outing, braving the British drizzle to support the team for which she is a patron.

The 72-year-old looked composed in a navy overcoat featuring tartan panels, which was paired with a bolder-toned tartan scarf boasting shades of sunshine yellow, white, and azure. The accessory proved perfect to brighten up the overcast day, helping the royal stand out from the excited crowd in the stadium.

Sarah Ferguson

Nothing conjures up cool-girl elegance quite like a pinstripe suit. Sarah, Duchess of York certainly believes so, as she wore a striped set to attend the UK premiere of Marlowe at Vue West End in London last Thursday.

Making a notable effort to move away from the military-themed pieces that we have come to know and love as the royal's staples, Sarah opted for a monochrome suit courtesy of Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. She wore the brand's £1,600 'Pinstriped Single-Breasted Blazer,' featuring a sassy leopard print lining and a single-breasted silhouette, paired with some matching wide-leg suit trousers.

