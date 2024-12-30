Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor stylishly twins with rarely seen sister
Lady Amelia Windsor attends an intimate lunch celebrating her birthday with Amelia Wine at Langan's Brasserie on September 4, 2024 in London, England. © Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lady Amelia Windsor stylishly twins with rarely seen sister Marina

The Windsor sisters wow royal fans in matching outfits

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Lady Amelia Windsor shared an insightful look into her Christmas holiday on Instagram on Sunday, and in her carousel of snaps, the beautiful blonde royal could be seen twinning with her older sister Marina.

Taking to social media, Amelia shared some "cosy moments", including a snap of her and her sister rocking a pair of seriously chic regal coats. 

Lady Amelia Windsor and her sister Marina twinning over Christmas
Taking a walk in London, Amelia could be seen wearing a tartan check coat with a faux fur trimmed collar, and her sister sported a similar style, only she accessorised with a highland tartan scarf. Both sisters gave us all a lesson on how to wear beanie hats, too. So stylish!

The Duke of Kent's granddaughter is signed with Storm Model Management and is a true sustainable advocate when it comes to fashion. 

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor's most stylish looks

She previously told HELLO her big tips on making sure your wardrobe helps the planet. 

Lady Amelia Windsor attends day 5 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships © Getty
Amelia always looks so stylish

"Wash the existing items in your wardrobe properly and responsibly. Using a steamer to refresh items or even putting them in the freezer for a quick refresh. If things don't fit, get them tailored."

Royals love bows

We also noticed that Amelia, who is 43rd in line to the throne, wore a hair bow! She tied her hair back in a half-up, half down style and secured it with the festive red accessory.

Lady Amelia Windsor wearing a royally-approved hair bow
Amelia wearing a royally-approved hair bow

 The royals are totally embracing hair bows right now;  the Princess of Wales customised her Alexander McQueen coat at the Together at Christmas concert with a Jigsaw black bow, and the ever delightful Princess Charlotte rocked a bottle green one on Christmas Day.

Kate Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey© Shutterstock
The Princess of Wales wearing her Jigsaw hair bow

There's a reason bows are such big news right now. 

Princess Charlotte from back with green hair bow© Getty
Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church

Stylist to the stars, Georgie Gray, who dreams up the most fabulous outfits for celebrity clients from Rochelle Humes to Michelle Keegan told HELLO: "Velvet bows are making a comeback because they effortlessly combine elegance with a hint of nostalgia, offering a soft, luxurious texture that enhances any outfit. They add instant charm and sophistication without being overly formal, making them versatile for both casual and more dressed up outfits."

