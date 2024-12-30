Lady Amelia Windsor stylishly twins with rarely seen sister Marina

Lady Amelia Windsor shared an insightful look into her Christmas holiday on Instagram on Sunday, and in her carousel of snaps, the beautiful blonde royal could be seen twinning with her older sister Marina.

Taking to social media, Amelia shared some "cosy moments", including a snap of her and her sister rocking a pair of seriously chic regal coats.

Lady Amelia Windsor and her sister Marina twinning over Christmas

Taking a walk in London, Amelia could be seen wearing a tartan check coat with a faux fur trimmed collar, and her sister sported a similar style, only she accessorised with a highland tartan scarf. Both sisters gave us all a lesson on how to wear beanie hats, too. So stylish!

The Duke of Kent's granddaughter is signed with Storm Model Management and is a true sustainable advocate when it comes to fashion.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor's most stylish looks

She previously told HELLO her big tips on making sure your wardrobe helps the planet.

© Getty Amelia always looks so stylish

"Wash the existing items in your wardrobe properly and responsibly. Using a steamer to refresh items or even putting them in the freezer for a quick refresh. If things don't fit, get them tailored."

Royals love bows

We also noticed that Amelia, who is 43rd in line to the throne, wore a hair bow! She tied her hair back in a half-up, half down style and secured it with the festive red accessory.

Amelia wearing a royally-approved hair bow

The royals are totally embracing hair bows right now; the Princess of Wales customised her Alexander McQueen coat at the Together at Christmas concert with a Jigsaw black bow, and the ever delightful Princess Charlotte rocked a bottle green one on Christmas Day.

© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales wearing her Jigsaw hair bow

There's a reason bows are such big news right now.

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church

Stylist to the stars, Georgie Gray, who dreams up the most fabulous outfits for celebrity clients from Rochelle Humes to Michelle Keegan told HELLO: "Velvet bows are making a comeback because they effortlessly combine elegance with a hint of nostalgia, offering a soft, luxurious texture that enhances any outfit. They add instant charm and sophistication without being overly formal, making them versatile for both casual and more dressed up outfits."