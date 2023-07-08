The meteorologist is an adored member of the Today show

Dylan Dreyer kickstarted her weekend with a bang on Saturday as she delivered an update which excited her 785K Instagram followers.

The Today host took to social media to share a sneak peek at some new episodes from her show Earth Odyssey and her followers agree that they look amazing.

In the video, which can be seen below, Dylan says she gets "up close and personal with some of the weirdest and wildest animals on the planet," as she's seen feeding and cuddling an array of furry friends from giraffes to sloths and more.

"I hope you’re enjoying new episodes of @nbcearthodyssey," she wrote. "I’m interacting with animals like never before thanks to @brookfieldzoo Join me this morning on @nbc @themoreyouknow."

Fans commented: "Such a great show that you were made to host, @dylandreyernbc," and said they couldn't wait to see the full episodes of the live action, half-hour television show.

Dylan recently shared a joyful BTS photo from Earth Odyssey

Earlier this year, she gave viewers another behind-the-scenes glimpse of what they can expect from the new episodes - and it certainly looks like plenty of fun.

"I've had quite the day filming @nbcearthodyssey," she wrote on the post from April. "I’ve been kissed by binturong, photobombed by a giraffe, fed a tamandua, held a parakeet, and met a baby sloth. You’re not going to want to miss these episodes … airing in June on @nbc @themoreyouknow (not shown: big wet fishy kiss from a 500 lb grey seal)."

Dylan has her hands full with her role on Today, her work on Earth Odyssey and parenting her three boys, Rusty, one, Oli, three, and Calvin, six.

Dylan is a doting mom to three young sons

She was able to enjoy a little downtime recently when she celebrated July Fourth with her family including her husband, Brian Fichera.

The group escaped New York and visited their beachside vacation home instead, where Dylan shared photos from their fun-filled celebration.

Dylan regularly delights fans with her candid parenting posts and recently one of her videos went viral.

In the video above, the mom-of-three manages to silence her rowdy children in the most unusual way - and it involved a cocktail.

The unbelievably hilarious clip quickly started racking up the views, hitting one million plays in a short amount of time. Dylan herself reacted incredulously to the news, telling Today.com: "He just told me it hit a million views. That's crazy!"

She continued: "Here's the thing: Some people might not love the idea of drinking around your kids and to those people I say 'don't judge!' "I've got three boys who love being loud and love loud noises, so what better way to get the noise party started than with a cocktail shaker!"