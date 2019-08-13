﻿
18 Photos | Film

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who

How romantic!

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
You're reading

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who

1/18
Next

Strictly's Janette Manrara visibly emotional as she celebrates first-ever quarter-final
Francesca Shillcock
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez
Photo: © Getty Images
1/18

In a cloud of sequins, shimmies and sambas, everyone's favourite ballroom competition returned to our screens last month to brighten up our Saturday nights. And as the excitement around Strictly Come Dancing increases, the possibility of blossoming love and romance does too.

Over the years, the show has brought together many couples that are still going strong today (and even seen the pitter-patter of tiny feet!). Here's a look at some of our favourite professionals, present and past, and their partners. You may recognise a few…

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson

Actress and model Gemma Atkinson appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec. But it was Spanish pro-dancer Gorka Marquez who swept her off her feet. Gorka, who joined the BBC show the year before, was partnered with singer and former X Factor contestant Alexandra Burke.

Both Gemma and Gorka were runners-up in 2018 with their respective partners and became an item shortly after the show wrapped. The pair went public with their relationship in February 2018 and almost exactly a year later, confirmed they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their baby daughter, Mia, in July 2019. Congrats guys!

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell
Photo: © Getty Images
2/18

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

YouTube star Joe Sugg and his flame-haired partner Dianne Buswell have been an item since taking part in the show in 2018 and (when not social distancing due to Strictly) live together in London.

The two were a big hit with the voters and left as runners-up, confirming their romance on the weekend of the grand finale with a sweet Instagram post.

Joe posted an adorable picture of the two posing in their finest while gazing at each other. He captioned the picture: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special." SO cute!

KEEP CLICKING FOR MORE PHOTOS...

Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts
Photo: © WENN
3/18

Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Italian pro-dancer Giovanni Pernice became a couple after both competing for the iconic Glitterball trophy in 2018. 

Their romance was confirmed a few weeks after the final, when they were pictured kissing in Miami. It didn't last, however, and the couple split amicably in early 2020.

Over the summer, Giovanni revealed in an interview with FUBAR radio that he was "ready to mingle". 

MORE: Michelle Keegan just blew away Instagram with the most insane bikini

neil jones luisa eusse
Photo: © Instagram
4/18

Neil Jones and Luisa Eusse

Neil Jones and his estranged wife Katya announced their shock split shortly before the 2019 series aired, a year after Katya was pictured kissing her then Strictly celebrity partner Seann Walsh.

This August, Neil went public with his new partner, model and dancer Luisa Eusse, and the pair already seem besotted. The Colombian beauty has even been spotted using the Strictly star's name for deliveries! 

katya jones smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
5/18

Katya Jones

The Russian star has melted hearts and impressed viewers this series with her dynamic and heartfelt routines with boxer Nicola Adams, but she's stayed schtum about any behind-the-scenes partnerships. 

Following the end of her marriage to Neil Jones, who she had been in a relationship with for 11 years, Katya has kept her love life under wraps. 

Karen Clifton and David Webb
Photo: © Rex
6/18

Karen Hauer (nee Clifton) and David Webb

After her split from husband and fellow professional dancer, Kevin Clifton, Karen found love again with opera singer David Webb.

The two began dating in early 2018 and shared a home and their beloved dogs, but sadly confirmed their split in September.

Anton du Beke and Hannah Summers
Photo: © Getty Images
7/18

Anton du Beke and Hannah Summers

The King of Ballroom wed his long-term girlfriend Hannah Summers in 2017 in a secret ceremony after ten years of dating. The wedding came shortly after the couple welcomed twins George and Henrietta.

Anton is Strictly royalty and has been a part of the show since it began in 2004. Although he hasn't always made it very far into the competition (including this year), he remains a firm favourite with the voting public.

MORE: Gary Barlow teases big news after having time to clear his head

Graziano di Prima and Giada Lini
Photo: © Getty Images
8/18

Graziano di Prima and Giada Lini

Italian professional dancer Graziano di Prima first took to the BBC ballroom in 2018 when he was paired up with radio DJ Vick Hope. His partner, both on and off the floor, is professional dancer Giada Lini, who starred in dance stage show Burn the Floor alongside her boyfriend.

The couple have been together since 2015 and in May 2019, Graziano got down on one knee and popped the question to Giada during a performance of Burn the Floor. Although they had hoped to marry this summer, they've postponed their wedding until next year due to the pandemic. 

Oti Mabuse and Marius lapure
Photo: © Instagram
9/18

Oti Mabuse and Marius lepure

Oti Mabuse entered the world of Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 and had the honour of lifting the Glitterball last year with celebrity partner Kelvin Fletcher. Her husband, Marius lepure, is a fellow dancer from Romania.

The two married in 2014 after meeting in Germany and have competed together many times over the years. During an appearance on Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan's comedy show, Your Face or Mine, Oti commented on the "Strictly curse", joking that her celebrity partners had been told to "stay away" by her dancer husband.

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara
Photo: © Getty Images
10/18

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara are undoubtedly one of the favourite couples within the Strictly family. They both appeared on the show for the first time in 2013, with Aljaž Škorjanec winning with model Abbey Clancy. Aljaž and Janette wed in 2017 in not one, but three gorgeous ceremonies in London, Slovenia (Aljaž's home country) and the US (where Janette is from).

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the couple revealed their plans for future children. Janette stated, "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see." We can't wait to see either mini Aljaž or mini Janette!

Amy Dowden and Ben Jones
Photo: © Getty Images
11/18

Amy Dowden and Ben Jones

Amy Dowden joined the Strictly Come Dancing family in 2017, partnering up with comedian Brain Conley. And the year only got better for Amy. The Welsh beauty got engaged to her dancer boyfriend Ben Jones on New Year's Eve of the same year.

The dancer announced the news on her Instagram with an adorable video of the precious moment Ben popped the question. Amy captioned the post: "Hello 2018" with a diamond ring emoji. While they were set to tie the knot this year, however, they have also had to postpone their nuptials for now. 

Johannes Radebe
Photo: © Getty Images
12/18

Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe was welcomed into the Strictly world in 2018, and made a memorable partnership with Catherine Tyldesley last year. This year, he's dancing alongside another actress, Caroline Quentin, and the two clearly have a lovely, supportive bond. 

Before joining the BBC show, Johannes took part in the South African versions of Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars.

The star is yet to publicly confirm a romantic relationship, so watch this space...

Nadiya Bychova and Matija Škarabot
Photo: © Getty Images
13/18

Nadiya Bychkova and Matija Škarabot

The former model and mum-of-one started her Strictly journey in 2017 and was partnered up with EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami, making it through to week 11. Off the dancefloor, the blonde beauty is engaged to footballer Matija Škarabot.

The two often share cute pictures on social media together, and also share a daughter. Although the pro-dancer doesn't often reveal her daughter's face, she treats her followers to adorable snaps of the two of them on holidays and enjoying quality family time.

Nancy Xu and Mikee
Photo: © Instagram
14/18

Nancy Xu and Mikee Introna

Nancy Xu, who joined the show two years ago but hasn't yet been paired with a celebrity, has posted a number of pictures on Instagram of her and her partner, Mikee Introna.

Mikee is a singer and performer and it seems the couple have been dating for at least a couple of years, with the two posting pictures of each other since December 2017.

Nancy's boyfriend even took to Instagram to congratulate his girlfriend on her exciting new role on the BBC show. Mikee captioned the post: "…what I feel you already know… and I'm so proud of you!... let the magic start on STRICTLY COME DANCING!..."

Nancy was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in China, her home country, and has also appeared in the West End stage show, Burn The Floor. We're sure she'll be doing just that in this year's group numbers! 

Luba Mushtuk at Strictly launch
Photo: © Getty Images
15/18

Luba Mushtuk

Russian beauty Luba waltzed onto the BBC ballroom show in 2018 as part of the professional dancer crew. She got her first celebrity partner in 2019, rower James Cracknell, although they were the first couple to be eliminated. This year, she's made it past that milestone with American football star Jason Bell 

The pro dancer has been tight-lipped about her love life, although she was rumoured to be dating Giovanni Pernice back in 2017.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton
Photo: © WENN
16/18

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley

Journalist and documentary maker Stacey Dooley took to the BBC ballroom in 2018 and sailed through the competition with her partner Kevin 'Kevin from Grimsby' Clifton as the two became the 2018 champions.

But they didn't just win the glitterball trophy, the two won each other's hearts. Stacey had recently split with boyfriend Sam Tucknott and Kevin and fellow Strictly pro-dancer Karen announced their separation in May 2018.

The couple confirmed the speculation that they were dating in April last year and while Kevin has now departed from Strictly, their relationship appears to have gone from strength to strength

Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley
Photo: © Getty Images
17/18

Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley

They wed in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after announcing they were expecting their first child together in a sweet conundrum on Instagram, so it's no wonder that Countdown star Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are a favourite couple from the show.

The two met whilst taking part in series 11 of the show in 2013 and became an item shortly after. They're now doting parents to daughter Maven, 11 months. 

Pasha, who left Strictly in 2019, certainly earned his stripes on the show. He holds the record for the most tens, most perfect scores, and was also the first dancer to reach the final three times. Impressive! 

AJ Pritchard and Amy Quinnen
Photo: © Getty Images
18/18

AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen

The dancer, who left the show earlier this year, was previously rumoured to be dating his former Strictly partner Mollie King but the professional dancer is now in a relationship with fellow dancer Abbie Quinnen.

The two met when the blonde beauty auditioned for his solo dance tour two years ago and have been inseparable ever since. They have both shared sweet snaps on their Instagram pages of their holidays and glamorous evenings out with AJ's brother, Love Island finalist and fellow ballroom dancer, Curtis.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.