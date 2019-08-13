Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who

In a cloud of sequins, shimmies and sambas, everyone's favourite ballroom competition returned to our screens last month to brighten up our Saturday nights. And as the excitement around Strictly Come Dancing increases, the possibility of blossoming love and romance does too.
Over the years, the show has brought together many couples that are still going strong today (and even seen the pitter-patter of tiny feet!). Here's a look at some of our favourite professionals, present and past, and their partners. You may recognise a few…
Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson
Actress and model Gemma Atkinson appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec. But it was Spanish pro-dancer Gorka Marquez who swept her off her feet. Gorka, who joined the BBC show the year before, was partnered with singer and former X Factor contestant Alexandra Burke.
Both Gemma and Gorka were runners-up in 2018 with their respective partners and became an item shortly after the show wrapped. The pair went public with their relationship in February 2018 and almost exactly a year later, confirmed they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their baby daughter, Mia, in July 2019. Congrats guys!