Rebel Wilson returns to the gym in workout gear with a twist

Rebel Wilson has her hands full as a busy new mom, but she made time for herself on Friday when she hit the gym along with an unexpected accessory.

The Senior Year star, 43, shared an update after enjoying some time away with her fiancee, Ramona Agruma, and daughter, Royce Lilian.

Rebel was back in the gym in the image posted on Instagram and she wore black leggings, a white T-shirt... and a fanny pack (also known as a bum bag in her native country of Australia.)

The mom-of-one looked ready to work up a sweat, surrounded by gym equipment in the workout space. She captioned the photo: "Yes, I wear a bum bag in the gym".

The Hollywood actress has maintained her fitness levels after vowing to go on a Year of Health back in 2020, but she says she cuts herself some slack.

"I'm not perfect, like, I still emotionally eat at times, there's stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure," she told People. "But I'm not perfect. I've just learned to manage things."

In fact, Rebel's first foray into weight loss went like it does for a lot of people: losing a few pounds, but always gaining it back.

She explained that she thought she "was the person that would never do it", and it took her until she was 40 to turn things around. She's now proud to have proved that "it's never too late to improve yourself or to improve your health".

Speaking to Sunrise in Australia, she listed some of the ways in which her weight loss has made life easier."After a big, long day at work — we'd often shoot 16-hour days — my feet would get really sore and I'd have to kind of lie upside down and put my feet up on the couch at the end of a big day at work, and now I don't have that kind of thing happening," she said. "I also used to suffer with jetlag and now it's much easier."

Rebel is now a mom and revealed last year that she had welcomed Royce via surrogate. The actress shared a gorgeous photo of the newborn, alongside a heartfelt message.

It read: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

Not only that, she's engaged to Ramona. She shared the news from Disneyland where they posted a photo of the ring."We said YES!" Rebel first wrote in the caption, adding: "Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring, and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

