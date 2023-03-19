Luke Bryan marks major day for rarely-seen son Bo with heartwarming photos The American Idol judge is one doting dad

Luke Bryan's fans felt their hearts melt as his wife Caroline took to social media to celebrate their son Thomas "Bo" Bryan's birthday.

Not only was it his special day, but it also marked a milestone one, as Bo had turned 15, becoming quite the grown-up and a lookalike of his famous dad.

VIDEO: Luke Bryan celebrates special anniversary with wife Caroline

Loading the player...

Caroline shared a slew of heartwarming pictures of their son, including a throwback, alongside one hilarious moment caught in their family home.

In the video, Luke was seen bouncing on his son's bed, shaking him awake while playing a rap version of "Happy Birthday," cheering his groggy son on with: "Go BoBo!"

MORE: Luke Bryan and wife Caroline share telling home life revelation

MORE: Luke Bryan admits to difficulties with balancing work and his family life

Caroline sweetly captioned her tribute post with: "My once tiny baby is officially 15!!! I might need to be medicated this next year teaching him to drive. We love you sweet Bo!!!"

A fan was left in disbelief as they commented: "He's not allowed to be this old….," while another joked: "Looks like Luke is the 15-year-old."

Caroline shared a special tribute to Bo

A third sweetly wrote: "He's such a cute combo of you two!" while a fourth added: "Happy birthday Bo. Next year you get your license and give your parents a fright." Bo's birthdays come at a special time, as they've coincided over the last few years with his dad's appearances on American Idol.

Luke is a dad to five children – he shares sons Bo and Tatum "Tate" with wife Caroline, and adopted their nephew and two nieces, Til, Jordan and Kris, the children of Luke's late sister Kelly, who died in 2007, and her husband Ben "Lee" Cheshire, who passed away in 2017, caring for them in his Nashville home.

MORE: Luke Bryan shares anxiety of talking about late siblings

MORE: How Luke Bryan had everyone in tears over incredibly thoughtful gesture for two young fans

The country singer previously opened up to People about staying strong for his niece and nephews following the deaths of their parents.

Luke is close with his 15-year-old son

"I've had so many tragedies in my life… Maybe [my brother] Chris and Kelly and Lee have moved some puzzle pieces around to make my life so fortunate. When I say my prayers at night, I have to say, 'Thank y'all for looking after us down here.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.