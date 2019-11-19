The perfumes every woman will want this Christmas Christmas smells pretty good this year…

Let’s face it, buying Christmas presents can be really tough. But there are some fail-safe items that are always greatly received - and one of those has to be perfume. Who wouldn't want to open a bottle of goodness on Christmas Day? However, finding the right scent is crucial - it's hard to know where to start. Don’t worry though - we’ve rounded up the best perfumes for women for the festive season - and we guarantee they will be spritzing them well into the New Year…

Viktor&Rolf Limited Edition Flowerbomb, £105, Boots

Buy Now

First up, we have this beautiful limited edition offering from Viktor&Rolf. The iconic scent has memorable top notes of tea, bergamot and freesia and is a firm favourite of pretty much everyone from the Hollywood A-list to beauty influencers. And would you look at the silver snowflake corsage? Almost too good to give away…

Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur Eau de Parfum, £54, John Lewis

Buy Now

Who doesn't love a bit of Gucci? Say hello to the all-new Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur. This universal perfume is a heady, strong scent that can be used by men and women. With Indian coral jasmine petals, precious musks and sandalwood, it’s luxurious and ideal for special evenings. Housed in this beautiful green, retro bottle - it’s the perfect Christmas treat.

Orange Bitters Cologne, £98, Jo Malone London

Buy Now

Just like a delicious winter cocktail, Orange Bitters is a timeless Christmas scent, full of goodness and plum juiciness. And would you look at this beautiful gold bottle, too? #Packaginggoals

Atkinsons Platinum Blend, £195, Selfridges

Buy Now

For the lady who loves a bit of luxury, Platinum Blend by Atkinsons is a woody, spicy, and powdery scent, fused with powerful musk and oud. The brand is loved by royalty, with a royal warrant to boot. Check out the crackled silver bottle! Very art deco.

Laura Mercier Ambre Vanillé Eau Gourmande Eau de Toilette, £42.50, John Lewis

Buy Now

Deliciousness in a bottle, Laura Mercier's Body & Bath Collection includes incredible Eau de Toilette's that are sweet, totally moorish and not to be missed. Ambre Vanilla blends fresh floral notes of Tangerine and Tiger Orchid with Almond, Brown Sugar and Coconut. You'll want to bathe in it...

Coco Mademoiselle Twist and Spray, £96, Chanel

Buy Now

There’s nothing like a classic, and Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle is a timeless offering adored by many. The oriental and youthful fragrance now comes in a new 'twist and spray' format. You get three 20ml bottles and an atomiser - meaning you can refill on the go while looking very stylish.

Botanical Essence No.15 Eau de Parfum, £54, Liz Earle

Buy Now

Fresh, natural and warm, this gorgeous scent from Liz Earle contains fifteen of the world’s most precious botanicals. With pink pepper, cinnamon as well as Damask rose, cypriol and sandalwood, it’s clean, fuss-free and great for the daytime.

Aventus eau de parfum, £145, Creed at Selfridges

Buy Now

If you want to impress your loved one, a bottle of Creed should be at the top of your list. Aventus is enriched with green apple with a hint of Calabrian bergamot and the result is a pure bouquet of roses. With its trendy white bottle and gold accents, it’s luxury at its finest.

Muddled Plum Eau de Toilette, £85, Molton Brown

Buy Now

If you want a scent to get you in the Christmas spirit, Molton Brown’s Muddled Plum is for you. The sleek bottle houses a fragrance inspired by festive celebrations and features earthy tones - woody fires, oak-aged plum and, incredibly, it has the flavour of Christmas cake. Mmm!

For The Merry Maiden Gift set, £38, Penhaligon's

Buy Now

Everyone loves minis and what could be cuter at Christmas than a set of Penhaligon's perfumes? This luxurious set contains five 5ml bottles of the brand's most iconic scents Artemisia, Elisabethan Rose, Halfeti, Empressa and Luna.

Le Labo's Baie 19, £184, Harvey Nichols

Buy Now

If you’re looking for something a little different, Le Labo's Baie 19 is so pure and is inspired by earth after the rain. With essences of juniper berry, patchouli and green leaves, it’s unique and special.





L'Ombre dans l'Eau eau de toilette, £50, Diptyque at Selfridges

Buy Now

Fruity and fun, L'Ombre dans l'Eau eau de toilette by Diptyque mixes blackcurrant, rose and musk. Inspired by walks in the park and English countrysides, it's a true fresh scent.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.