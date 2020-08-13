Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11.2million new house The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bought a property in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially bought their first home together in California, where they will be living with their son Archie. A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news to HELLO!, saying, "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family." Naturally, the property is one of the most mind blowing you'll ever see. Here's everything you need to know.

MORE: Prince Harry's real reason for moving to USA with Meghan Markle revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: A tour of Prince Harry and Meghan's temporary LA home

Where is Harry and Meghan's new home?

It's located in Montecito in Santa Barbara. The neighbourhood is renowned for its secluded hillside estates that promise the utmost privacy, and thus have attracted a whole host of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, who own homes there. Harry and Meghan's property is situated on a private road with a lengthy driveway and large security gates.

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's beautiful home at Frogmore Cottage: what it's really like inside

Prince Harry and Meghan have moved to Montecito with son Archie

How much did Harry and Meghan's new home cost?

According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess spent £11.2million on the property. Such a hefty price tag got them 18,000 square feet on five acres of land.

What is it like inside Harry and Meghan's new home?

Inside, the house has a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Reports say that there is also a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which Harry and Meghan will no doubt use for other members of the family and especially Meghan's mother Doria, who lives close by in Los Angeles and is believed to have already visited the home.

Meghan's mother Doria lives nearby

The main house includes a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

Outside, there is endless lawn space with tiered rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a children's cottage and a large outdoor pool.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.