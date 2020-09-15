Cameron Diaz gives glimpse inside kitchen at home with baby Raddix The actress has a daughter with husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz is notoriously private about her personal life so when she shared a video inside her stunning family home her fans went wild.

The star, 48, filmed a little cooking segment for her Instagram and in the process gave her followers a look at her sleek kitchen.

Cameron - who shares her home in Los Angeles with her baby daughter, Raddix, and her husband, Benji Madden, 41 - was sipping a glass of wine and preparing a cucumber salad in the video.

WATCH: Cameron Diaz gives fans a glimpse inside her kitchen and you won't believe how tidy it is

Despite being a busy mum-of-one the kitchen was void of baby toys and high chairs so the room looked very clean and tidy.

The countertops were a light coloured marble and the wooden cabinets behind Cameron were modern and expensive looking.

Cameron has had her hands full since welcoming her seven-month-old in December. She surprised fans by making the announcement and has been revelling in motherhood ever since.

Cameron also whipped up some popcorn

The Charlie's Angels actress opened up about being a mum on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and gushed:

"It's been heaven. It goes so fast. You really understand that, people have always said to me 'really enjoy the time' and literally every single day, there's leaps and bounds and these things happen and she's not the same baby she was yesterday."

She enjoyed some of her Avaline wine

The doting mom continued: "It's so gratifying to see that growth and to be a part of it and to help her be her. It's just amazing. We are just so happy."

While Cameron has had to spend the first few months of motherhood in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she told her friend Katherine Power during an Instagram Live that having her baby prepared her for quarantine.

"I have basically been in quarantine already as I have a three-month-old," she said in April before joking: "All I'm doing here at the moment is keeping things alive!"

