11 best garden mirrors to jazz up your outdoor space

The biggest garden trend this year? Creating a living room-style space in your back yard. And that’s where mirrors for gardens fit in. From outdoor rugs to patio heaters, hammocks and even lamp-style LED garden lighting, we’re shopping for garden decorations and accessories like never before. And a garden mirror is an absolute must.

Outdoor mirrors can transform a cold, unwelcoming garden into something altogether cosier; use a garden mirror like you would in your home or think of them like a window or doorway – they can reflect light and add depth to your outdoor space, whatever its size.

Where should a mirror be placed in the garden?

Outdoor mirrors are usually fixed to a garden wall, but larger garden mirrors can be jauntily leaned against a wall or side of a shed. From garden mirrors with shutters to round mirrors, gothic-style and mid-century designs, shop the best garden mirrors.

Glass pane outdoor wall mirror, £175, John Lewis

This contemporary metal frame mirror has a protective painted finish, so it won’t succumb to the elements.

Brambly Cottage carothers window style accent mirror, £125.99, Wayfair

Choose from a pale green or white finish on this traditional outdoor window. It’s lightweight enough to be hung from fence panels too.

Silver birch wall panel garden mirror, £136.99, Primrose

Mirror the flora and fauna of your garden with Primrose’s outdoor mirror, which copies the feel of silver birch trees to create a cool and contemporary mirror.

Outdoor gothic metal mirror, £30, The National Trust Shop

We love the dramatic gothic style of The National Trust’s garden mirror, which is cleverly designed with birds in mind – the tracery helps to deters birds from flying into it.

Galaxy arched shutters outdoor mirror, £80, Dunelm

Giving us Italian villa vibes, Dunelm’s outdoor mirror has a two tone finish and made from eucalyptus wood.

Arched window mirror, £195, Cox and Cox

We adore this XXL outdoor mirror that will add a romantic feel to your garden. Made from mild steel to protect against the weather, it has a soft arched top and distressed soft grey finish.

Shabby chic mounted mirror with plant pot, £33.99, Amazon

Smaller outdoor mirrors are perfect for mounting onto a well-established tree. Amazon’s gothic style mirror even has a little plant pot holder too.

Moroccan nights metal frame outdoor wall mirror, £195, John Lewis

Change your outdoor space from a suburban garden to a riad in Morocco (give or take the weather) by adding a Moroccan style outdoor mirror to your space. John Lewis’ version has a metal frame with vintage finish.

La Hacienda antique garden mirror, £55, Homebase

For something a little more antique looking, head to Homebase for this vintage-inspired garden mirror.

All Things Brighton square mirror, £164.95, Not On The High Street

This distinctive window pane is fabulous for modern gardens and small spaces, creating an optical illusion of a large space. We love the contemporary look, too.

Circle garden mirror pack, £14.99 for 10, Amazon

Place these smaller circle mirrors on a fence panel to create a gallery wall effect. The more, the better!

