View Galleries
-
I'm a Celebrity star John Barrowman owns 2 fabulous California homes: see photos
John Barrowman may be adjusting well to the I’m a Celebrity jungle, but we bet he can’t wait to return to his lavish homes in California
-
Take a look inside I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp host Scarlett Moffatt's stylish home
Scarlett Moffatt proudly bought her first home in late 2017 following her success on shows including Gogglebox...
-
Look inside I’m a Celebrity star James McVey’s home with girlfriend Kirstie Brittain
It won’t be long until James McVey and his I’m a Celebrity campmates get to return home
-
See inside I'm a Celebrity host Holly Willoughby's beautiful family home
-
You're going to love I'm a Celebrity star Fleur East's quirky and colourful house
Fleur East has the perfect home to return to when she leaves the I'm a Celebrity jungle...