Take a peek inside Stacey Solomon and I'm a Celebrity host Joe Swash's new house

The couple moved in to their 'together home’ in October

After three years of dating, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash moved into their "together home" in October. The couple are living in their very first home along with Stacey’s sons Zachary and Leighton, and appear to have quickly settled in – even though they spent their first night eating a Chinese takeaway off a cat basket!

Stacey and Joe have since shared several glimpses inside their gorgeous property on social media, complete with a walk-in wardrobe and exposed brick wall in their open plan living room, dining and kitchen area. The 29-year-old revealed her excitement at finally living with Joe in the summer, although she admitted it had given her a new insight into some of his bad habits. "He has no idea how to do a weekly shop and what to buy, and he spray tans on a regular basis inside the house, leaving a constant green-brown tinge on all of the surfaces," she wrote in her Fabulous column. "However, no matter how much these things would bug me if somebody else did them – and they really would send me over the edge – it has rarely scratched the surface." Scroll through the gallery to see more of Stacey and Joe’s new home…

One of the most striking features in Stacey and Joe’s house is this exposed brick wall. The couple have already placed some ornaments and keepsakes on the built-in shelves, while a vase of fresh flowers adds a pop of colour on the white kitchen work surface.

As well as providing the perfect backdrop to Stacey’s Instagram photos, the brick wall also serves as a great place to display family photos, including this snap of Joe and Stacey in a silver frame.

This hilarious video from Stacey’s Halloween celebrations gives a better glimpse at the couple’s open plan living room and kitchen area, which can be seen reflected in the glass doors behind her. The kitchen features white cabinets with patterned wall tiles and a breakfast bar with pendant lights hanging overhead.

It appears the effort of getting dressed up was too much for Stacey, and she fell asleep on their comfy grey button-back sofa before even making it to their Halloween party.

Joe shared a photo of himself, Stacey, and one of her sons relaxing on the sofa before he flew out to Australia for I’m a Celebrity. The couple have started adding some decorative touches to their new home, including hanging a shelf in the corner where they have put a metallic vase on display.

Stacey couldn’t resist giving her followers a look inside her new walk-in wardrobe, which she and Joe share. The Loose Women star enlisted professional home organisers to help curate the space, which has several rails to store the couple’s clothes, and drawers for their jewellery.

The mum-of-two showcased her perfectly organised jewellery collection, which has been divided by style in drawers within her walk-in wardrobe.

