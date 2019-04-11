Inside Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home, Royal Lodge Windsor

The Duke of York has been keeping a low profile at his home, Royal Lodge Windsor, since announcing he was stepping down from royal duties on Wednesday. Prince Andrew reportedly shares the Grade II-listed house within Windsor Great Park with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and will retain the private home despite no longer carrying out public duties "for the foreseeable future".
The 30-room residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002, and has undergone significant renovation since Andrew has lived there, with reports that he has added an indoor swimming pool.
The York's family home also played host to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding reception in October 2018, with a fairground set up in the garden for a third celebration the following day.