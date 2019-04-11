﻿
Inside Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home, Royal Lodge Windsor

The Duke of York has lived in the residence since 2004

1-Royal-Lodge-Windsor
Photo: © Rex
The Duke of York has been keeping a low profile at his home, Royal Lodge Windsor, since announcing he was stepping down from royal duties on Wednesday. Prince Andrew reportedly shares the Grade II-listed house within Windsor Great Park with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and will retain the private home despite no longer carrying out public duties "for the foreseeable future".

The 30-room residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002, and has undergone significant renovation since Andrew has lived there, with reports that he has added an indoor swimming pool.

The York's family home also played host to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding reception in October 2018, with a fairground set up in the garden for a third celebration the following day. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Prince Andrew's home…

Sarah-Ferguson-Royal-Lodge
Photo: © Twitter
2/9

Royal fans got a peek inside Prince Andrew's family home when Sarah, Duchess of York, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the royal wedding in October. The mother of the bride posed in a hallway to showcase her outfit, but many were more distracted by the look inside the royal residence, which had framed family photos on the walls and a wooden dresser, with cream carpets and green walls.

King-George-VI-family-royal-lodge-1946
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and their daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, relax in the gardens of their Windsor estate in 1946.

Prince-Charles-Princess-Anne-Royal-Lodge-Windsor
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

A young Prince Charles and Princess Anne play in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor - their grandmother's home - in 1954.

Princess-Elizabeth-piano-royal-lodge
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, plays piano inside Royal Lodge in 1942.

Princess-Margaret-engagement-1960
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones announced their engagement in a photo call at Royal Lodge Windsor in 1960.

Princess-Margaret-engagement-1960-grounds
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

The newly-engaged couple posed in the gardens of Royal Lodge Windsor after announcing their engagement.

Royal-Lodge-Windsor-1942
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

The Royal Lodge (pictured here in 1942) stands within 21 acres of secluded gardens, offering plenty of space for Princess Eugenie to host a private evening wedding reception.

Welsh-House-Royal-Lodge-Windsor
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Y Bwthyn Bach stands in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor and was gifted to Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret by the people of Wales. The cottage has reportedly been renovated by Princess Beatrice.

