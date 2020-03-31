Inside Anmer Hall where the Cambridges are self-isolating during coronavirus

Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually reside with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, the couple have taken the decision to self-isolate amid coronavirus at their country estate, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Since doing so, the royal family have shared a look at their beautiful home office, while they've also revealed a look at other areas of their home in the past.
The three-storey property is located on Sandringham Estate, nearby to Sandringham House where the Queen spends Christmas (she is currently self-isolating at Windsor Castle), and close to Prince George's godfather William van Cutsem. The 18th-century building was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011, and they used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.