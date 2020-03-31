﻿
Inside Anmer Hall where the Cambridges are self-isolating during coronavirus

Prince William and Kate Middleton are staying in Norfolk amid COVID-19

Bridie Wilkins
Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually reside with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, the couple have taken the decision to self-isolate amid coronavirus at their country estate, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Since doing so, the royal family have shared a look at their beautiful home office, while they've also revealed a look at other areas of their home in the past.

The three-storey property is located on Sandringham Estate, nearby to Sandringham House where the Queen spends Christmas (she is currently self-isolating at Windsor Castle), and close to Prince George's godfather William van Cutsem. The 18th-century building was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011, and they used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the couple have been working from home and have set up an appropriate office space at Anmer Hall. A photo of Kate revealed a chestnut wood desk with a selection of brightly-coloured books lined up neatly in front of her. The room also has a baroque style carpet, and cream furniture including a large window seat and sofa. When the couple first moved in, Kate enlisted help from interior designer Ben Pentreath, who has previously worked for Prince Charles, Sarah Jessica Parker and Liv Tyler, and is known for reworking antique furniture, as seen in Kate's study.

The same vintage theme was seen in a shot of Prince William, with a large floral desk lamp and a gold-framed mirror hanging over the fireplace.

In 2015, the family released a photo of Princess Charlotte giving a look at the living space in Anmer Hall. It showed a green and yellow checked chair – another nod to designer Ben's penchant for classic furniture – and cream floors and walls.

The following year, more photos of Princess Charlotte in honour of her first birthday showed another room in the house. It features a woven chair, and behind Charlotte was a large cream striped sofa with bright patterned cushions.

Outside, the family have plenty of space for the children and their dog Lupo to enjoy, and are reported to have climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings. The property previously boasted its own swimming pool and tennis court, which reports say that Kate and William decided to replace with an artificial lawn.   

Elsewhere in the house, the family have a bold jewel-green dining room, while the classic décor approach seen in the photos above is believed to continue throughout various other rooms including George and Charlotte's nurseries. Kate is also said to have stipulated a child-friendly kitchen.

In total, the couple spent an estimated £1.5million on renovation works, and it looks like they have made it the perfect home away from home. 

