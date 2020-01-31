Inside This Morning presenters' Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' stunning Surrey home

You might like...
-
Eamonn Holmes reveals the unexpected theme of his home office amid coronavirus
This Morning star Eamonn Holmes is currently self-isolating amid coronavirus at his home in Surrey with wife Ruth Langsford and their teenage son...
-
Inside the most lavish royal kitchens from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle
-
Inside Gordon Ramsay's home as Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip returns tonight
2019 is already off to an exciting start for the Ramsay family, following the news that Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana are expecting their fifth child...
-
The beautiful properties Kate Middleton has called home: from Anmer Hall to Kensington Palace
-
Inside 26 of the most luxurious celebrity bathrooms – from Holly Willoughby to Jennifer Aniston