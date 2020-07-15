25 of the most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's rooms: David and Victoria Beckham, Rochelle Humes, more

Forget the kids, these celebrity offspring have bedrooms that even some adults would be proud of! David and Victoria Beckham, Rochelle Humes and Jamie Oliver are among the famous faces who have lovingly created stylish yet fun spaces for their children, adapting the décor as they grow older to reflect their tastes – and it's enough to get any parent inspired.
Whether you want to design a chic eco-friendly nursery a la Kylie Jenner, or need a multi-purpose space for twins or possibly even more youngsters like Cristiano Ronaldo (who has had to line up three cots side-by-side for babies Eva, Mateo and Alana Martina), we've got all the inspiration you need for children of all ages. Scroll through to see some of the most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's bedrooms…
SEE: 30 of the most enviable celebrity bedrooms
Rochelle Humes' daughter Valentina's bedroom
When Rochelle redecorated her daughter Valentina's bedroom as she turned three, she took to Instagram to show it off. Understandably, fans were blown away by what they saw, including a four-poster bed, a crystal chandelier and gorgeous pink and white bedding.