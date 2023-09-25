Your horoscope for the week ahead: 25th September to 1st October 2023

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

The Full Moon in Aries is your big opportunity to put closure on what's outstanding be it something in your mind, heart or the external reality of your life. The time is right to put things in motion even if it means taking a new direction which is a surprising yet exciting move.

A sudden turn of events may not be what you expected, but proves to be a neat way of slicing and dicing an uncomfortable situation that has been in the background for a while. At least you can put it behind you and practice the mindfulness of letting go. It feels good to be liberated from holding on.

Lightbulb moments come naturally to you. So it's a megawatt experience when you find yourself called to resolve an issue which needs your decisive approach. It seems perfectly simple as you've already spotted the benefits involved in making a radical move. Have confidence in your own judgment.

Whilst you're enjoying various discussions which are full of promise and food for thought you're also ready to make an important shift in your life. Friday's Full Moon is accompanied by the adrenaline surge of a Uranus-Venus aspect which heightens energy and appears to put you on the line.

You could rather enjoy the cut and thrust energy of this week's celestial activity which involves a Full Moon together with some spontaneous Uranus action. It draws you into the present moment, dispelling the past and enabling you to live life to the full. All you need to do is welcome the twists and turns.

Sealing a deal is something you've wanted for a long time and now you're in the right position to go for it. Remember you may not get all of what you want, but in the event you are happy just to get things moving with the potential to build up in the future. Remain flexible and ready to respond in the moment.

A Full Moon on the relationship angle of your chart invites you to explore what's going on with others and noting changes are in the works. Your own needs become clearer in mid- October with the eclipsed New Moon in Libra when you get a handle on what's right for you. Until then allow someone else to play their cards.

There's something of a breakthrough this week which has the flavour of what you wanted all along. It may not resolve all issues yet, but your attention is being called towards the viable options you have which are both revitalising and exciting. All you have to do is be prepared to close a chapter and open a new one.

You're always one for the challenge, you enjoy taking off on adventures at the drop of a hat. Besides, which you've been wrestling with entanglements which have had you tied up and you're keen to cut loose. A welcome chance to close out the past and do something different comes out of the blue.

Whilst the volatile nature of Uranus can seem de-stabilising due to its revolutionary properties you'll soon realise that what's passing out of your life is not worth hanging onto and what's coming in provides fresh input which brings you alive. Be Buddah-like in your capacity to accept change.

You see no reason to prolong indecision, so this final week in September is likely to bring a cut-off point or wake-up call. It means others are finally ready to go all-in or call it quits and you will be free to pursue a long term plan without the excess baggage. Everything happens in a rush but it's been a long time coming.

You are a natural mediator and good listener but you might find someone's approach rather jarring around the Full Moon. It's tempting to make a rash decision but cosmic activity next weeks suggests there's more to the story and you are better off waiting and watching. Meanwhile start thinking about plan B.