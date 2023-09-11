Your horoscope for the week ahead: 11th September to 17th 2023

ARIES

In the run-up to Friday’s New Moon and the end of the Mercury retrograde cycle you find yourself looking at a number of possibilities that may or may not have legs. Whilst it's interesting to explore them you’re not a person who ever wants to waste time. Tune into your gut instincts for your very own verification process.

TAURUS

If it weren’t for Mercury’s continuing retrograde you would have a definite plan by now. Instead you’re having to hang loose for a few more days which provides extra material for your final decisions. On Friday Mercury rights itself and the accompanying New Moon streams happiness.

GEMINI

Playing a waiting game has enabled you to examine a lot of what ifs. Yet the wondering draws to a close by the week's end when Mercury changes direction and a New Moon on your midheaven focuses everyone’s minds on decisions. The Autumn period and coming eclipse season brings everything to a crescendo.

CANCER

Mercury retrograde can be so distracting it’s almost impossible to collect your thoughts. Besides, letting your mind wander often produces the kind of creative angles that are blocked by linear thinking. Allow yourself to explore the riches that are offered up and prepare yourself for Friday’s celestial changes which brings curation time.

LEO

Friday’s New Moon in the precise sign of Virgo is accompanied by Mercury’s resumption of direct motion in the same sign. It’s a signal that the time has come for you to draw your conclusions on all that’s been up in the air and focus on quality not quantity. By the weekend, you’re enjoying the feeling of being in a different space.

VIRGO

Endless mind games seem to have been going on with Mercury moving backwards in your own sign. The retrograde can bring out the trickster energy where nothing is what it seems. However, you’re too canny to be caught out. Putting off major decisions until after Friday’s Virgo New Moon and Mercury’s swivel forward is your master stroke.

LIBRA

Impatient Mars is powering through your sign giving you the oomph to get on with things. However, not until the 15th do you sense others are entirely with you. In the meantime, do what you can to prepare the scene for a ground-breaking Autumn period which places you right at the centre of the action.

SCORPIO

You no doubt feel frustrated with a group, team or organisation who have voting rights on whether something is going ahead. As Mercury is in reverse until Friday they are still talking amongst themselves but getting nowhere. However, on the 15th the mood lifts with a celestial turn around which shifts everything forward.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ve long ago realised that things take as long as they take. Especially when Mercury isretrograde! Meantime, you’ve been scouring the horizon for possibilities which could takeyou in a new direction. The wait is over from Friday when people are ready to talk senseand initiate those small glimmers of hope into something more substantial.

CAPRICORN

Coasting along is not your thing. However, you’ve been learning how to do it in recentweeks and discovered it can be an interesting process in itself. As the pace of life picks upon Friday 15th with Mercury changing direction and a New Moon in busy Virgo you’re seeingwhat comes next with clear sight.

AQUARIUS

Tweaking your everyday life is essential now as some elements are no longer part of your remit. Clearing out anything surplus to requirements is satisfying and gives you space for new and exciting developments which enable you to thrive. Your focus is changing enabling you to do different things with your time.

PISCES



You’ve been watching others go through a process of micro shifts that have rippled through the essence of your own being. Wait and see has been a good strategy. Yet Friday’s New Moon in the relationship angle of your chart and Mercury’s return to direct motion provides clarity and definition between you.