Weekly horoscope: 4th September to 10th 2023

ARIES

You've learned valuable lessons about the need to go with the flow whilst Venus has been in retrograde over the last six weeks. However, as the planet of relationship now pivots to forward motion you’re up and raring to go. What’s more, significant discussions offer you more than was previously on the table.

TAURUS

If you've been in a holding pattern whilst Venus completed her retrograde phase you'll be more than happy to enter into a new level of personal engagement as she changes direction. Jupiter warms up your life in so many ways that provide life enhancing opportunities and an overall sense of things turning out for the best.

GEMINI

The upcoming cazimi conjunction between the Sun and Mercury on Wednesday offers you a lot to think about. As Jupiter is involved it’s likely that your mind is whirling at a million miles per hour. Keep visualising what you really want and imagining how it would feel and the real world will catch up to your bigger picture.

CANCER

It often only takes micro-shifts in your own or other people’s attitude to shift something major in your experience of life. The recent Full Moon has given you a chance to alter your stance and let go of something that was making you uncomfortable. Now you see how good this makes you feel you’re keen to keep it going.

LEO

The good news is that Venus is turning direct in your sign after a six week period of reshuffles in relationships and your own sense of self-esteem and values. Whilst you are still processing all that’s come up, you’re delighted that real conversations are now taking place which enhance the sense of all things being possible.

VIRGO

As situations are altering it’s simply not possible to make hard and fast plans. Especially whilst Mercury remains in reverse gear until September 15th. Instead focus on exploring your options. Some of which look so positive you’re delighted to explore them whilst not counting your chickens. Softly, softly you are gaining momentum.

LIBRA

Not only is your ruling planet Venus moving forward again after Monday 4th , offering up a greater degree of diplomatic relations, you have purposeful Mars in your sign. Rarely have you felt so ‘on the case’ and determined to move things forward. What’s more, discussions are revealing other people’s positive intentions.

SCORPIO

Expanding your reach into the world becomes easier as Venus moves forward and puts you in front of those who can collaborate and help make your vision a reality. A team effort is coming together and the process of synthesising skills and ideas is both enjoyable and life enhancing. Between now and the New Moon mid-month a gem of a concept can be born.

SAGITTARIUS

Your default position is to bring positive energy to bear on the introduction of new schemes and adventures. So it comes as a surprise that others are eager to pick up the ball and run. Of course Mercury’s retrograde can result in it being dropped at times. However, as far as you're concerned it’s great that you’re in play.

CAPRICORN

Your natural resistance to doing too much at once is being overcome by such a wealth of positives that are being presented. Far from losing your place in the grand scheme of things, you are simply enjoying the sense of things moving forward. Whilst not all the answers are available, discoveries are being made on a daily basis.

AQUARIUS

Whilst Venus has been in reverse in the relationship angle of your chart for much of the Summer you’ve been presented with a range of sliding doors moments. It’s been difficult to fathom if you can join the past to the future. However, this week’s important discussions gives you clarity and a great sense of relief.

PISCES



Whilst the recent Full Moon might have caused you to back away from those who are not on your wave-length, you’re experiencing positive input from others who can help you take the next step. It’s important to maintain confidence in your own judgment and gravitate towards people who understand you.